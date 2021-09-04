Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

Instagram Music

The Oliver Sykes-fronted band lead winners at this year's Heavy Music Awards by taking home the coveted Best U.K. Band and Best Album for their latest studio installment.

AceShowbiz - Bring Me the Horizon won big at the Heavy Music Awards on Thursday (02Sep21), taking home gongs for Best Album and Best U.K. Band.

The awards took place at London's Kentish Town Forum, with the group's frontman Oli Sykes expressing his gratitude as he collected the Best Album gong for "Post Human: Survival Horror".

"We are so stoked," he said. "Thank you to the Heavy Music Awards for making all of this possible. It's just the start of a new journey for us, Post Human Chapter 2 is coming very, very soon - we have so much exciting s**t to unveil in the coming weeks!"

Wargasm and Hot Milk were among the acts taking to the stage on the evening while Nova Twins were another of the winners, taking home the Best Video prize for "Taxi", while Enter Shikari won the Best Production award for their latest album "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible".

The full list of winners from the 2021 Heavy Music Awards is as follows:

Best Album: Bring Me the Horizon - " Post Human: Survival Horror "

- " " The H Presented By Ticketmaster: Music Venue Trust

Best U.K. Band: Bring Me the Horizon

Best Production: Rou Reynolds - Enter Shikari , " Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible "

- , " " Best International Band: Ghostemane

Best U.K. Breakthrough Band: Wargasm

Best International Breakthrough Band: Spiritbox

Best Podcast: " The Downbeat "

" Best Video: Nova Twins - "Taxi"

- "Taxi" Best Album Artwork: Mattias Adolfsson - Dance Gavin Dance, "Afterburner"