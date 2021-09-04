Bring Me the Horizon Win Big at 2021 Heavy Music Awards

AceShowbiz - Bring Me the Horizon won big at the Heavy Music Awards on Thursday (02Sep21), taking home gongs for Best Album and Best U.K. Band.
The awards took place at London's Kentish Town Forum, with the group's frontman Oli Sykes expressing his gratitude as he collected the Best Album gong for "Post Human: Survival Horror".
"We are so stoked," he said. "Thank you to the Heavy Music Awards for making all of this possible. It's just the start of a new journey for us, Post Human Chapter 2 is coming very, very soon - we have so much exciting s**t to unveil in the coming weeks!"
Wargasm and Hot Milk were among the acts taking to the stage on the evening while Nova Twins were another of the winners, taking home the Best Video prize for "Taxi", while Enter Shikari won the Best Production award for their latest album "Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible".
The full list of winners from the 2021 Heavy Music Awards is as follows: