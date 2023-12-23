 

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will
Forever Hound Trust
Celebrity

Shirley Watts' will has been published a year following her passing at the age of 84 and it's revealed that she has left more than $22 million to her loved ones.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charlie Watts' widow has more than £18 million at the time of her death. The late wife of The Rolling Stones drummer, Shirley Watts - who passed away 16 months after the rocker - bequeathed the fortune to her family.

Her will was published on Monday, December 18, and a copy seen by The Sun showed she left an estate valued at £18.3million, left in trust to her close family. The named beneficiaries were her daughter Seraphina, grand-daughter Charlotte, and brother Stephen Shepherd.

Seraphina has also got her parents' hideaway luxury pad in the south of France. Two of Shirley's staff - Carol Marner and Sharon Bentley - will also receive a tax-free payment equivalent to two years of their salaries.

Shirley met Charlie, who died aged 80 in August 2021 after fighting throat cancer, in 1961, before the Stones formed when they were both at the Royal College of Art, London. She was studying sculpture and Charlie was working towards a degree in graphic design.

  Editors' Pick

They were married for 57 years, and while together Shirley was able to indulge her passion for horse breeding - becoming one of the world's most renowned stable owners. She died aged 84 last December last year and it was reported in July her and Charlie's collection of prized horses have been "rehomed."

The couple ran a stable in Halsdon Manor, north Devon, and a spokesman for Charlie musician told the Daily Mail most of the 200 horses there have been "rehomed" since they passed away. They added, "It's as Shirley would have wanted. The horses were always her priority."

It's understood the stable was passed to Charlie and Shirley's daughter Seraphina after their deaths. A friend told the Mail about her bidding farewell to its mares and stallions, "She loves the horses and the business, but it's too painful a reminder of her mum and dad."

It's believed the collection of horses are worth millions as they were predominantly Polish Arabian horses.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cher Loves That Christmas Makes People 'on Their Best Behaviour'

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene
Related Posts
Charlie Watts' Daughter Gets Rid of His Horses as They Become 'Painful' Reminders of Him

Charlie Watts' Daughter Gets Rid of His Horses as They Become 'Painful' Reminders of Him

Charlie Watts' Book Collection Expected to Fetch Up to $300K at Auction

Charlie Watts' Book Collection Expected to Fetch Up to $300K at Auction

Charlie Watts' Wife Died, One Year After His Passing

Charlie Watts' Wife Died, One Year After His Passing

Charlie Watts Mortified When Daughter Compares Their Family to The Osbournes

Charlie Watts Mortified When Daughter Compares Their Family to The Osbournes

Latest News
Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure
  • Dec 24, 2023

Bring Me the Horizon Announce Jordan Fish's Departure

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene
  • Dec 24, 2023

Florence Pugh Accidentally Dozed Off While Filming Sleep Scene

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will
  • Dec 23, 2023

Charlie Watts' Wife Left Over $22 Million in Her Will

Cher Loves That Christmas Makes People 'on Their Best Behaviour'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Cher Loves That Christmas Makes People 'on Their Best Behaviour'

Ryan O'Neal's Death Certificate Reveals Heart Failure as Cause of His Death
  • Dec 23, 2023

Ryan O'Neal's Death Certificate Reveals Heart Failure as Cause of His Death

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift
  • Dec 23, 2023

FKA twigs Called Out for Recreating Kanye West's Music Video Humiliating Taylor Swift

Most Read
Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity
Celebrity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Hopes to Play Cupid for Scott Disick and Cardi B