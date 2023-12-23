 

Ali Wong to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta by Filing for Divorce

Ali Wong to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta by Filing for Divorce
Cover Images/Milla Cochran
Celebrity

The 41-year-old comedienne and actress, who shares two young daughters with her estranged husband, is seeking joint legal and physical custody in her filing.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ali Wong has taken a step to make her separation from Justin Hakuta legal. More than a year after announcing that they put an end to their eight years of marriage, the comedienne finally filed for a divorce.

The 41-year-old, per TMZ report, submitted the papers in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 22. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listed the date of separation as April 10, 2022.

Ali, who shares two young daughters with Justin, is seeking joint legal and physical custody. She has also asked for their prenup to be enforced. As for spousal support and asset division, the exes are currently in meditation.

  Editors' Pick

Ali confirmed her split from Justin through her representative in March last year. While the rep didn't offer more details about the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that "it's amicable" and that "they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Ali met Justin at the wedding of their mutual friends in 2010 and immediately hit it off. At the time, Justin was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School. He went on to follow in the footsteps of his inventor father and became the vice president of product at healthcare company GoodRx. They wed in San Francisco on November 27, 2014, and welcomed their daughters in 2015 and 2017.

During her 2016 Netflix stand-up special "Baby Cobra", Ali joked about how she knew her future husband was a "catch" and "trapped" him. "The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," she shared.

The former "Fresh Off the Boat" writer continued recalling, "And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a**. Going to trap his a**!' And I trapped his a** initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Beyonce Poses in Silver Gown on Private Jet Bed After Brazil Surprise Appearance
Related Posts
Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseuse

Ali Wong Really Upset by 'Beef' Co-Star David Choe's Story of Sexually Assaulting Masseuse

Comedian Ali Wong and Husband Justin Hakuta Amicably Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Comedian Ali Wong and Husband Justin Hakuta Amicably Split After 8 Years of Marriage

Latest News
Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Pete Davidson Comedy Shows in NY Canceled Last Minute Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Ali Wong to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta by Filing for Divorce
  • Dec 23, 2023

Ali Wong to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta by Filing for Divorce

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'
  • Dec 23, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Racy Song 'P***y Don't Lie' for 'Big Mouth'

Britney Spears 'Keen' to Reconcile With Sister Jamie Lynn
  • Dec 23, 2023

Britney Spears 'Keen' to Reconcile With Sister Jamie Lynn

Dame Julie Andrews Gushes Over Dick Van Dyke for Being 'Really Gorgeous' on First Meeting
  • Dec 23, 2023

Dame Julie Andrews Gushes Over Dick Van Dyke for Being 'Really Gorgeous' on First Meeting

Bella Thorne Gushes Over Her New Jewelry Brand THORNE
  • Dec 23, 2023

Bella Thorne Gushes Over Her New Jewelry Brand THORNE

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Cardi B and Offset Allegedly Faking Split for Publicity

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

Bethenny Frankel Causes Hilarious Commotion at TSA Checkpoint Due to Her Private Parts

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

The Real Person Behind Taylor Swift's Huge New Opal Ring That Leaves Her Gushing Is Revealed

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Taylor Swift Won't Spend Christmas With Travis Kelce's Family

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Stormy Daniels Insists Donald Trump's Indictments Should Be Enough to Send Him to Jail

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Jet Off to Costa Rica to Enjoy Holidays With Kids

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress