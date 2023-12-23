Ali Wong to Make Separation Legal From Estranged Husband Justin Hakuta by Filing for Divorce

Cover Images/Milla Cochran Celebrity

The 41-year-old comedienne and actress, who shares two young daughters with her estranged husband, is seeking joint legal and physical custody in her filing.

AceShowbiz - Ali Wong has taken a step to make her separation from Justin Hakuta legal. More than a year after announcing that they put an end to their eight years of marriage, the comedienne finally filed for a divorce.

The 41-year-old, per TMZ report, submitted the papers in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 22. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and listed the date of separation as April 10, 2022.

Ali, who shares two young daughters with Justin, is seeking joint legal and physical custody. She has also asked for their prenup to be enforced. As for spousal support and asset division, the exes are currently in meditation.

Ali confirmed her split from Justin through her representative in March last year. While the rep didn't offer more details about the breakup, a source told PEOPLE that "it's amicable" and that "they will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Ali met Justin at the wedding of their mutual friends in 2010 and immediately hit it off. At the time, Justin was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School. He went on to follow in the footsteps of his inventor father and became the vice president of product at healthcare company GoodRx. They wed in San Francisco on November 27, 2014, and welcomed their daughters in 2015 and 2017.

During her 2016 Netflix stand-up special "Baby Cobra", Ali joked about how she knew her future husband was a "catch" and "trapped" him. "The first thing I learned about him was that, at the time, he was attending Harvard Business School," she shared.

The former "Fresh Off the Boat" writer continued recalling, "And I was like, 'Oh, my God, I'm gonna trap his a**. Going to trap his a**!' And I trapped his a** initially by not kissing him until the fifth date, which is a very unusual move on my part. But I did it on purpose because I knew that he was a catch."

