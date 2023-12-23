 

Katy Perry 'Very Happy' to Find Balance While Juggling Work and Family
The 'Fireworks' hitmaker talks about having a hectic schedule as a working mom as she is raising her little daughter Daisy with her actor fiance Orlando Bloom.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry has struck a "balanced" lifestyle. The 39-year-old pop star shares a three-year-old daughter called Daisy with actor Orlando Bloom, and Katy has revealed that she's managed to find a healthy work-life balance in recent years.

"I am very happy, it's balanced. It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year," the "Hot n Cold" hitmaker - who wrapped her Las Vegas residency earlier this year - told E! News.

Katy's daughter has even developed a love of Las Vegas. She shared, "I say, 'Mommy goes singing,' and she understands. She's like, 'Tonight? You're going tonight?' And she loves Las Vegas. I tell you, I swear to you. She loves Las Vegas so much. She always wants to go to Vegas. We just have the best time."

Earlier this year, Katy revealed that she's prioritising her family life over her music career. The chart-topping star told "Good Morning America", "I haven't put any new material out since my darling Daisy. I think that I'm writing a lot and have written a lot from a place of love, because I'm feeling so much of it - so much unconditional love, that love you never knew existed."

Katy also urged her fans to remain patient with her. The singer - who released her last album, "Smile", back in 2020 - said, "I'm always writing, I have been, but I think what's really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I've got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three year old. I will be back, but let me get this right."

