 

Bryce Dallas Howard Struggles to Watch Her Own Movies

The 'Jurassic World' actress admits she's not really comfortable watching her own works, claiming it's 'typical' for an actor to struggle to watch their own performances.

  • Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bryce Dallas Howard is left "a little shy" about watching her own movies. The 42-year-old actress - who is the daughter of writer Cheryl Howard and director Ron Howard - has claimed that she struggles to watch her own films.

"It really is one of those things where we all feel a little shy about our work. And so it's just not typical that we watch our own stuff or stuff that our loved ones have done. It's a very, very, very weird thing," she told PEOPLE.

Bryce has enjoyed significant success as an actress, starring in movies such as "The Help", "Jurassic World", and "Rocketman". However, like her dad, she's also relished the challenge of directing.

Bryce shared, "I love directing and it's as important to me as acting and it's always been happening in the background. I hope it's something where I'm lucky enough to do both ... in every decade of my life."

Meanwhile, Bryce previously claimed that she was "completely sheltered" from Hollywood during her younger years. The actress insisted that she had a surprisingly normal childhood, despite her dad's fame and success.

She told PEOPLE, "We weren't exposed to the side of the industry that's perceived as being more glamorous, where actors are coddled and where there's a certain level of celebrity. We were completely sheltered from that. I think that was a good call."

Despite this, Bryce credits her parents for giving her a "deep understanding" of the movie industry. She said, "What my parents did that was great was they exposed all of us to movie sets and making movies and the crew. We had a very deep understanding of the kind of work that my dad did."

