Jon Hamm Dishes on the 'Best Part' of Being Married

The former 'Mad Men' actor is excited to celebrate his first festive holiday as a married man with wife Anna Osceola after the couple tied the knot earlier this year.

Dec 23, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jon Hamm is looking forward to 'doubly nice' Christmas celebrations now he's married to Anna Osceola. The 52-year-old actor swapped vows with Anna, 35, earlier this year, and Jon is now looking forward to a memorable Christmas celebration.

"The best part of it is just being together. That's really it. And it's doubly nice that we're married now and that's really fun, but hopefully that continues on and you start creating new traditions with your family and all of those things, and that's the best," he told PEOPLE.

Jon and Anna have decorated their home, and they're both looking forward to the big day. The actor explained, "We do decorate. That's really nice. Part of that, getting the house in a place where the tree's up and there's stockings hung and presents are hidden and all that stuff is really fun, and it also just smells good."

"I don't really understand how that works, but maybe it's a candle thing, but I don't know. Somehow it just starts to smell really good. The food gets going and the candles get going and the tree's there, [it's] just [a] good smell. That, for me, evokes all of the things that the holiday season brings."

Earlier this year, Jon described his wedding day as "perfect." The Hollywood star tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in California in June, and the actor loved everything about his wedding day.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Jon shared, "It's very exciting. We did it this summer in beautiful Big Sur. It was a perfect day. It was very sparsely attended - by our decision, it was small. Man, it was great."

