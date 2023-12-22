Joel Kinnaman Dishes on the 'Element of Fear' for His 'Silent Night' Role

Lionsgate Movie

The 'Suicide Squad' actor talks about his latest onscreen role in John Woo's movie and explains that the 'element of fear' helped to 'motivate and push' him.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joel Kinnaman opened up about the "element of fear" for his role in "Silent Night". The 44-year-old actor stars as grieving father Brian Godlock - who seeks revenge on a gang who killed his son and removed his own ability to speak in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve - in John Woo's movie and knew the risks of taking on a part without dialogue.

"I would say the (excitement-fear) ratio was something like 80:20. If you get it wrong, it'd be a failed attempt to do a movie with no dialogue, and that just sounds like a boring travesty," Joel said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"But it's very cool to get to a cinematic experiment, something that is artistically courageous. That's what you dream of doing, and it happened to be with a legendary filmmaker. So I'll say 80:20, but I have to have some amount of fear in everything I do or I'm in trouble. That element of fear helps motivate and push you."

Joel explained that he always had an "inclination" to do a non-verbal movie as it requires skill as a performer to communicate to the audience without relying on speech. The "Suicide Squad" actor said, "Well, I've always had this inclination."

"Coming up as a young actor, people were always clamouring to get more lines, because the people that speak the most are considered to be the most significant, but I was always trying to get rid of my lines."

"If I could convey the same thing without saying it, it's going to be more interesting. When an older actor told me that nugget, it just stuck with me, and then I started noticing it when watching films."

Joel added, "So, if you can get the same thing across without saying anything, it's a better way to tell the story. It's more subtle, and the audience gets to tell themselves the story in a way. You want to make the audience a co-creator, and having them perceive the inner dialogue is always more powerful."

You can share this post!