Olivia Munn Makes Fun of Her Own Wardrobe Malfunction in Sizzling Dress

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' actress is showered with praise by social media users for being 'a real one' after sharing a video of her suffering from a fashion faux pas.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Olivia Munn has made fun of her own wardrobe malfunction. Making use of social media, the actress portraying Elizabeth Braddock or Psylocke in "X-Men: Apocalypse" revealed that she suffered a wardrobe mishap when she wore a sizzling dress.

On Wednesday, December 20, the 43-year-old actress uploaded a video of her showing off her stunning look. In the clip, she was filmed walking towards the camera to offer a closer look at her outfit. While doing so for a few seconds, she kept her radiant smile on her face.

At one point, Olivia was documented taking a tumble before her smile quickly turned into her mouthing, "Ouch." She was then seen turning her body and walking away from the camera. As she turned around, it could be seen that a zipper on the back side of the dress was not fully zipped.

Near the end of the clip, Olivia was seen standing up straight and placing her left leg in front of the right one. At the same time, she flashed her smile to the camera, seemingly getting ready to take a better video. Along with the footage, she poked fun at her fashion faux pas in the caption of the post, "Look at this dumb b***h."

In the video itself, the former star of "The Newsroom" rocked a sparkling silver mini dress that came with fluffy white feathers on the wearer's bust area. The gown also came in a strapless and sleeveless design and had a slit on one of her legs, exposing the upper part of her thigh.

To match the dress, Olivia, who looked fresh with a bright red lipstick, put on a pair of silver pointed-toe high heels, a light gray clutch, a silver ring and matching bracelet on one of her wrists. Ditching her necklace and earrings, she let loose her long black hair, styled it into a simple straight hairdo and parted it to the side.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users, who seemingly found the video relatable. In the comments section, one in particular wrote, "This is all of us." Another thanked the actress, "Thank you for being a real one in public," adding a slew of clapping hands emojis.

