Cassie Forced to Participate in 'Freak-Offs' in Exchange for Songs by Diddy, Her Friend Claims

Cover Images/Instagram/Marcus Owen Celebrity

Cassie's longtime friend Tiffany Red alleges in a new interview that the hip-hop mogul wouldn't allow the 'Must Be Love' singer to record music unless she participated in the sessions.

Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Cassie's friend has once again detailed Sean "P. Diddy" Combs' alleged abuse towards his then-girlfriend. Tiffany Red, who recently wrote an open letter in Rolling Stone recalling how the rapper treated her friend, claims that Diddy forced Cassie to participate in "freak-offs" which involved male sex workers in exchange for songs.

In an interview that aired Wednesday, December 20 on NBC News' "Top Story with Tom Llamas", Tiffany said Cassie told her about the "freak-offs," which allegedly included Diddy hiring sex workers to sleep with his then-girlfriend while he watched.

"[She told me] that he would hire these like sex workers and like they would have, you know, sex with her and he would watch and tell them what to do," Tiffany recalled. "And she said that she didn't want to do it and she would talk about like being sick and throwing up because she would be like nervous about all of it."

"She told me the only time he was willing to work on her music or go through any plans, any of that, was when she had a freak off," the Grammy-winning songwriter added. "So all of our music - all my work - to find out I spent all these years writing these songs for him to rape my friend to, like, is just disgusting to think about."

While she didn't witness Diddy's alleged physical abuse, Tiffany said Cassie told her that Diddy gave her a black eye in March 2016, just a few days before the premiere of her movie "The Perfect Match". "She told me that she had a black eye under her makeup like on the red carpet," she shared.

Defending Cassie for coming forward with the allegations against Diddy, Tiffany said, "I think a lot of people, especially in the black community, I've seen the narrative of like, they just trying to take a black man down, and it's just like, that's not what this is about. This is about accountability and a reckoning. That's just the bottom line."

She went on claiming that she decided to speak up to validate her friend's claims and also because she believes the rapper is a "dangerous" person. "I don't think people understand what it's like to be traumatized by somebody famous and rich, because you can't get away from them," the 36-year-old argued.

Previously, in a letter published in Rolling Stone, Tiffany said she was "terrified" for her friend Cassie because she witnessed how Diddy treated the singer. The songwriter claimed witnessing Diddy's alleged verbal abuse toward his ex-girlfriend has left her "traumatized."

"I am traumatized by you. The burden of vocalizing these experiences should never have been mine or anyone else's," she claimed. "I continue to work through the PTSD, paranoia, and anxiety from these events… your abuse of power has inflicted ongoing harm on countless individuals, including myself, my friends, and my peers."

Diddy previously denied any wrongdoing and settled his lawsuit with Cassie a day after she filed it, which his attorney, Ben Brafman, said at the time was not an admission of guilt. He's later slapped with three other lawsuits.

Denying all allegations, Diddy posted on Instagram, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," the Bad Boy Records founder continued. "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

You can share this post!