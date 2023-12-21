 

Travis Scott Jumps Off the Stage After a Massive Floating Head Prop Nearly Knocks Him Down

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper, who canceled his Chicago show due to a flight delay days prior, was performing at Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday, December 19 when the near-accident happened.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) narrowly escaped an incident during his recent show. The "SICKO MODE" hitmaker almost got knocked down by a massive floating head prop, but luckily he managed to avoid it.

The near-accident took place when the 32-year-old was performing at Barclays Center in New York on Tuesday, December 19 as a part of his "Utopia - Circus Maximus Tour". In a video surfacing online, a huge replica of the emcee's head came up behind him and bumped into him.

Travis almost lost his balance. Luckily, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner quickly jumped from a raised platform onto the stage floor below him.

Just days prior to that, Travis was forced to cancel his Chicago show due to a flight delay. "I literally spent 24 hrs on a runway. Craziest [thing] ever," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added on Instagram, "U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have."

The "Goosebumps" spitter promised fans that he will be back in January. "To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January," he declared.

A message on the venue's X (formerly Twitter) account stated, "Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed." It added, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available."

"Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 3, 2024," the message further read. "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase."

