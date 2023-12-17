 

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay
Instagram
Music

The 'Utopia' rapper is apologetic to his fans for pulling the plug on his scheduled concert in Chicago after spending '24 hours on a runway' because of flight delay.

  • Dec 17, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott decided to cancel Friday's December 15 Chicago concert because of a flight delay. The 32-year-old rapper was scheduled to bring his "Utopia - Circus Maximus" Tour to Chicago's United Center but had to postpone after his plane was stuck on a runway for "24 hours."

"I literally spent 24 hrs on a runway. Craziest [thing] ever," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). He added on Instagram, "U ever spent 24 hrs on a runway I have."

He promised fans he will be back in January, writing, "To my people in Chicago I was so ready to go crazyyyy. Chicago always been one if my favorite places. To go ham and been waiting for it the whole tour. I will be back the first couple days of January."

A message on the venue's X account stated, "Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available."

A later message added, "Travis Scott Utopia Tour Presents Circus Maximus scheduled for December 15, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 3, 2024. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions regarding refunds, please check with your point of purchase."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas
Related Posts
Travis Scott Calls Music 'Theurapetic' After 'Devastating' Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Calls Music 'Theurapetic' After 'Devastating' Astroworld Tragedy

Travis Scott Blasted for Putting Daughter Stormi on Dangerous Act at His Concert

Travis Scott Blasted for Putting Daughter Stormi on Dangerous Act at His Concert

Travis Scott Fights Security Guard Harassing Fan During Concert

Travis Scott Fights Security Guard Harassing Fan During Concert

Travis Scott Disappoints Fans for Postponing Raleigh Concert Last Minute

Travis Scott Disappoints Fans for Postponing Raleigh Concert Last Minute

Latest News
Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay
  • Dec 17, 2023

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success
  • Dec 17, 2023

Glen Powell talks About His Difficult Journey to Success

Peter Sarsgaard Develops Passion for 'Beekeeping and Gardening'
  • Dec 17, 2023

Peter Sarsgaard Develops Passion for 'Beekeeping and Gardening'

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Obsession With Vintage Clothing
  • Dec 17, 2023

Emma Chamberlain Reveals Her Obsession With Vintage Clothing

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual
  • Dec 17, 2023

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Glen Powell Blames Fame for Making His Love Life More Difficult
  • Dec 17, 2023

Glen Powell Blames Fame for Making His Love Life More Difficult

Most Read
Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album
Music

Kanye West Upset After Nicki Minaj Didn't Clear Her 'New Body' Verse for His New Album

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Cher Unfazed by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Snub

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished

Vampire Weekend's New Raga-Style Album Is Finished

Sam Ryder Resorts to 'Damage-Control Video' After Scrapping 'You're Christmas to Me' Visuals

Sam Ryder Resorts to 'Damage-Control Video' After Scrapping 'You're Christmas to Me' Visuals

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Michael Jackson's 'Stolen' Music Recordings Blocked From Auction by His Estate

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Calum Scott Calls Off 'Depressing' Christmas Song

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Lil Baby Declares New Album Is 'Coming Soon,' Releases Two New Singles '350' and 'Crazy'

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay

Travis Scott Calls Off Chicago Concert Following 'Craziest' Flight Delay