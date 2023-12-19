 

Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters

Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

The 'Rush' actor is caught on camera getting into a heated confrontation with the demonstrators who flooded into Penn Station and Grand Central Station on December 18.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin had a screaming match with anti-Israel protesters in New York City. The "Rush" actor was caught on camera getting into a heated confrontation with the agitators who flooded into Penn Station and Grand Central Station on Monday, December 18.

Despite being guarded by NYPD officers as he made way to a locked door, that didn't stop the demonstrators, who told Israel to "go to hell," from going after Alec. A video that circulated online saw that after "The Boss Baby" star yelled at them, one of the protesters shouted back, "Shut your f**king mouth, you have no f**king shame."

When asked if he supports Israel or Palestine amid the war between Palestine's militant group Hamas and Israel in the Middle East, Alec replied, "No, I support peace for Gaza." The man yelled again, "Go f**k yourself." To that, the actor clapped back, "Because I'm in Hollywood? You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question, and I'll answer your question."

"You did kill someone though, right? You're a murderer!" another could be heard saying, referring to the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Before Alec could actually get through the door, one man shouted again, "Your career's tanking by the way."

  Editors' Pick

Of the intense moment, a source told The Messenger that the "30 Rock" star "was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class" when he was mobbed. "He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way," the source explained. "He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely."

In addition to Alec, Selena Gomez was previously slammed for her neutral stance in the ongoing war. Following the backlash, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress, through her brand Rare Beauty, has pledged to donate for Palestinian civilians amid the violence taking place in Gaza.

"We are devastated by the images & reports coming from the Middle East," the company said in a statement. "Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period."

"We remain heartbroken by the horrible terror attack against innocent civilians in Israel on October 7th, many of them also children. There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable," they added. "We strongly denounce any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia."

The statement was issued several days after Selena responded to the backlash over her neutral stance. "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done," the 31-year-old former Disney darling wrote on Instagram on November 2. Doubling down on her neutral stance amid the ongoing conflict in Middle East, stating, she added, "I do not support any of what's going on."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joseph Gatt's Gun Possession Charge May Be Dropped Amid Sexual Offense Case
Related Posts
Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Trolled After Actor Praised Barbra Streisand as 'Hottest Woman Ever'

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Trolled After Actor Praised Barbra Streisand as 'Hottest Woman Ever'

Zac Efron, Alec Baldwin, Octavia Spencer and More Join Celebration After SAG Ended Strike

Zac Efron, Alec Baldwin, Octavia Spencer and More Join Celebration After SAG Ended Strike

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Not Sure the World Is Ready for Her Family's Reality Show

Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Not Sure the World Is Ready for Her Family's Reality Show

Alec Baldwin Hints at Having Vasectomy, Has No Plan to Add Another Baby

Alec Baldwin Hints at Having Vasectomy, Has No Plan to Add Another Baby

Latest News
Joseph Gatt's Gun Possession Charge May Be Dropped Amid Sexual Offense Case
  • Dec 19, 2023

Joseph Gatt's Gun Possession Charge May Be Dropped Amid Sexual Offense Case

Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters
  • Dec 19, 2023

Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure at Premiere of 'Anyone But You' in Australia
  • Dec 19, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure at Premiere of 'Anyone But You' in Australia

Lizzo Calls Designer's Harassment Lawsuit 'Meritless' and 'Salacious'
  • Dec 19, 2023

Lizzo Calls Designer's Harassment Lawsuit 'Meritless' and 'Salacious'

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex
  • Dec 19, 2023

Mama June Vows to Fight for Custody of Daughter Anna Cardwell's 1st Child Against Late Star's Ex

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Show PDA Outside Courthouse After He's Found Guilty
  • Dec 19, 2023

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Show PDA Outside Courthouse After He's Found Guilty

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion Has Lost Control Over Her Muscles Amid Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'