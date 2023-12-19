Alec Baldwin Involved in Heated Back-and-Forth With Anti-Israel Protesters

Cover Images/BauerGriffin Celebrity

The 'Rush' actor is caught on camera getting into a heated confrontation with the demonstrators who flooded into Penn Station and Grand Central Station on December 18.

AceShowbiz - Alec Baldwin had a screaming match with anti-Israel protesters in New York City. The "Rush" actor was caught on camera getting into a heated confrontation with the agitators who flooded into Penn Station and Grand Central Station on Monday, December 18.

Despite being guarded by NYPD officers as he made way to a locked door, that didn't stop the demonstrators, who told Israel to "go to hell," from going after Alec. A video that circulated online saw that after "The Boss Baby" star yelled at them, one of the protesters shouted back, "Shut your f**king mouth, you have no f**king shame."

When asked if he supports Israel or Palestine amid the war between Palestine's militant group Hamas and Israel in the Middle East, Alec replied, "No, I support peace for Gaza." The man yelled again, "Go f**k yourself." To that, the actor clapped back, "Because I'm in Hollywood? You ask stupid questions. Ask me a smart question, and I'll answer your question."

"You did kill someone though, right? You're a murderer!" another could be heard saying, referring to the death of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Before Alec could actually get through the door, one man shouted again, "Your career's tanking by the way."

Of the intense moment, a source told The Messenger that the "30 Rock" star "was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class" when he was mobbed. "He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way," the source explained. "He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely."

In addition to Alec, Selena Gomez was previously slammed for her neutral stance in the ongoing war. Following the backlash, the "Only Murders in the Building" actress, through her brand Rare Beauty, has pledged to donate for Palestinian civilians amid the violence taking place in Gaza.

"We are devastated by the images & reports coming from the Middle East," the company said in a statement. "Thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes & millions of civilians have been displaced & left without access to food, water, medicine, or basic necessities for survival. A large number of these victims are children. Palestinian civilians must be protected, period."

"We remain heartbroken by the horrible terror attack against innocent civilians in Israel on October 7th, many of them also children. There is no situation where attacks on civilians are acceptable," they added. "We strongly denounce any & all forms of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia."

The statement was issued several days after Selena responded to the backlash over her neutral stance. "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done," the 31-year-old former Disney darling wrote on Instagram on November 2. Doubling down on her neutral stance amid the ongoing conflict in Middle East, stating, she added, "I do not support any of what's going on."

