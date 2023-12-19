Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Details Disney Hall Incident Where He Fell and Broke His Hip

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 76-year-old NBA legend, who fell and broke his hip at Disney Hall earlier this month, shared his story on his Substack page on Monday, December 18 while sharing an update for fans.

AceShowbiz - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has offered more details about the recent incident at Disney Hall. The NBA legend, who fell and broke his hip earlier this month, shared his story on his Substack page on Monday, December 18.



"You may have heard that Humpty Kareem had a great fall. It's true," the 76-year-old began. "I was at The Manhattan Transfer's final public concert at Disney Hall, ready to read a letter from Kamala Harris and provide some praise of my own for a group I love and admire. But I fell and was carted off to UCLA Hospital with a broken hip."

"I'd like to say I fell while trying to save a child from plunging over a balcony, but I just tripped," the former basketball center added. "Hard for me to accept that a once world-class athlete just stumbled. But age is the great equalizer and humbles us all. Now, I'm a world-class patient in a bed convalescing from a hip replacement like 450,000 other Americans every year."

Kareem went on to note, "I'm writing to you because…well because that's what I do. However, after this week, I will be taking a week or so off over the holidays to fully recuperate and spend time with my family." He then explained, "When I return, it will be with a shiny new hip and a lot of shiny thoughts to share."

Before concluding his message, Kareem stated, "I want to thank the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted me on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of me now." He further declared, "I also want to thank you, my Substack community, for joining me twice a week and for sharing your wonderful comments."

