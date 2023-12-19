Tom Brady Hilariously Blames His Mom After His Family Photo Was Found in TikToker's CVS Order

Instagram Celebrity

Upon learning that a picture of him and his three children was accidentally found in a TikToker's CVS order, the retired NFL player gives his hilarious reaction.

Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has given his hilarious reaction to a photo order mix-up involving himself and his children. Upon learning that a picture of him and his three kids was accidentally found in a TikToker's CVS order, the retired NFL player jokingly blamed his mother.

On Sunday, December 17, the 46-year-old former football star made use of TikTok to share his response to the matter. In the comments section of a post featuring a printed picture of him and his three kids, he wrote, "My mom must have been printing some photos out in San Francisco," adding a grinning face with sweat emoji.

Tom Brady reacted to a hilarious photo order mix-up involving himself and his children.

In the post itself, TikTok user Katie Tonges uploaded on the platform a series of photos. The first picture captured Katie posing along with three of her family members, some of whom were sporting San Francisco 49ers merchandise. Over the snap, Katie noted, "The photo my mom ordered to CVS."

Another picture featured a printed photo of Tom along with his sons Jack and Benjamin as well as his daughter Vivian. The four of them, who looked in sync in their white ensembles, were striking a pose while flashing their smiles to the camera at a football stadium. Over the picture, a message read, "The photo my mom was given."

In the meantime, a third picture was a screenshot of Katie's family's group chat. In the snap, it could be seen that Katie's father sent a snap of the printed photo and wrote over it, "Tom do you want your family photo back ???"

Not stopping there, Katie's father explained what happened via the group chat. "Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas," he elaborated in a message. He then asked, "We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids??????" adding a slew of rolling on the floor laughing emojis. Along with the post, Katie asked Tom in the caption, "We can do a trade if you have our photo…??"

Other TikTok users were quick to voice their thoughts on the matter. In the comments section of the post, one in particular penned, "I love that Tom Brady's mom prints pics at CVS like the rest of us." Another wrote, "Lmao the fact that Tom was a 49ers fan growing up and you're in 49ers merch."

You can share this post!