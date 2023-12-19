Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure at Premiere of 'Anyone But You' in Australia

Cover Images/Roger Wong Movie

When making an appearance at the movie event, the actress portraying Bea in the upcoming film confidently strikes a number of poses in a barely-there long gown.

AceShowbiz - Sydney Sweeney has left little to the imagination at a public event. When making an appearance at the premiere of "Anyone But You" in Australia, the actress portraying Bea in the upcoming movie attracted the attention of other attendees with her daring look.

On Monday, December 18, the 26-year-old actress made people's jaws drop as she showed off her hourglass figure in a see-through long light green dress. The gown, which was long enough to trail down her back, came with a backless design and very plunging neckline.

To cover her upper and lower assets, Sydney opted to wear a tiny bra top in a light green color and a pair of skimpy matching undies. While ditching her bag, she completed the look with a pair of matching open-toe platform high heels, a number of sparkling rings and a pair of earrings.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress looked fresh with full makeup, including a pink lipstick, long lashes and thick black eyeliner, on her face. In addition, her long blonde hair was let loose, styled into waves and parted to the side.

That same day, Sydney treated social media users to a video highlighting her stunning look at the movie premiere. She uploaded the clip on her Instagram page and simply wrote, "@anyonebutyoumovie premiere in Sydney," in the caption of the post.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular showered her with praise, "I have saved more of your fits to my folder I want to recreate them allll! Style is impeccable."

Another could not help but exclaim, "Jesus Christ. This is a total slay." A third gushed, "Sydney in Sydney- that's too powerful for this world," adding a crying face and blue heart emojis.

Despite the compliments, Sydney was still bombarded with criticisms. One of them read, "Why r you always flashing your body?just why?I know confident is needed...but you don't have to be so dramatic." However, a number of other users appeared to have agreed to the critic's opinion since the comment received nearly a hundred likes.

