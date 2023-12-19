 

Iwan Rheon Reveals Therapy to Deal With 'Huge Break-Up'

Iwan Rheon Reveals Therapy to Deal With 'Huge Break-Up'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Game of Thrones' actor admits he tended to 'bottle up' his emotions while talking about a failed relationship that led to him seeking a professional help for his mental health.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Iwan Rheon underwent therapy after going through a "huge break-up." The 38-year-old "Game of Thrones" star has claimed he suffered a huge blow in his personal life when his relationship broke down and he's out the split down to his tendency to "bottle up" his feelings so he's been working on changing the way he communicates with loved ones.

"Well, historically, [I'm] a bottler-up. I recently went through quite a huge breakup and I think one of the main reasons for that was because I didn't talk about how I actually felt. Let's not get the violins out. I've got a tiny one here, a tiny little violin. But it's something that I've had to work on and I've had therapy to do that which has really helped me," he explained to the Guardian newspaper.

Iwan didn't give any more details about the break-up, but went on to talk about balancing his acting career with music after releasing his first album of pop-folk songs - "Dinard" - in 2015 and he revealed he's got more music waiting to be released.

  Editors' Pick

When asked if music has "taken a back seat" recently, he replied, "Yes, but it's very much just jumped over the seat and got into the driving seat recently. I've written a whole bunch of songs, they need to be released, otherwise they only exist in my head."

"Music, for me, it's complete freedom. As an actor, you turn up and you do your job. You're part of something but you're not really in control of most of it. With the music, it's all on me, it's my song, it's my ideas. Which is really exciting and scary."

He previously revealed he kept busy during the COVID-19 lockdowns by working on his music. He told Metro.co.uk, "I don't necessarily want it to be a massive thing, and the lovely thing about it is there's no pressure on the music. I get to just enjoy it."

"I've written another [album] ... I've recorded bits and bobs on my own but they're only demos not for release, just to start to get a collection of songs. Hopefully at some point I'd like to record another album or something."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Julia Roberts Shares Her Idea for 'Pretty Woman' Sequel

Ed McVey 'Terrified' When He Landed Role as Prince William in 'The Crown'
Latest News
Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors
  • Dec 19, 2023

Mariah Carey Reportedly Spends Christmas Holidays in Aspen Without Bryan Tanaka Amid Split Rumors

Jonathan Majors Fired From Marvel After Found Guilty in Assault Case
  • Dec 19, 2023

Jonathan Majors Fired From Marvel After Found Guilty in Assault Case

Ed McVey 'Terrified' When He Landed Role as Prince William in 'The Crown'
  • Dec 19, 2023

Ed McVey 'Terrified' When He Landed Role as Prince William in 'The Crown'

'The Voice' Recap: Top 5 of Season 24 Perform for the Last Time in Live Finale
  • Dec 19, 2023

'The Voice' Recap: Top 5 of Season 24 Perform for the Last Time in Live Finale

Iwan Rheon Reveals Therapy to Deal With 'Huge Break-Up'
  • Dec 19, 2023

Iwan Rheon Reveals Therapy to Deal With 'Huge Break-Up'

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement
  • Dec 19, 2023

Demi Lovato's Ex-Fiance Max Ehrich Challenges Jute$ to Fight Following Engagement

Most Read
Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare
Celebrity

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Shows Off New Sparkle After Getting Engaged to Joe Hooten

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

John Amos Hopes to Reconcile With Daughter Despite Accusing Her of 'Elderly Abuse'

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Bella Thorne Plans to Wear 'Twinkly Lights' for Fairytale-Themed Wedding With Mark Emms

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert