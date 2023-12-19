Julia Roberts Shares Her Idea for 'Pretty Woman' Sequel

Touchstone Pictures Movie

The 'Notting Hill' actress thinks her love interest played by Richard Gere in the 1990 romcom passes away after their happily ever after at the end of the movie.

AceShowbiz - Julia Roberts believes Richard Gere's "Pretty Woman" character died after the end of the film. The 56-year-old actress starred as prostitute Vivienne in the 1990 movie opposite Richard as businessman Edward who falls in love with her and helps her get off the street - and now Julia has revealed what she thinks happened to Vivienne and Edward after their happy ending onscreen.

"I think he [Edward] passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business," she explained during an appearance on "CBS Mornings".

The actors reunited almost a decade later to film 1999's "Runaway Bride" and Julia insisted the couple in that movie get a happier ending. Host Gayle King asked, "[Your character] Maggie literally rides off into the sunset with Richard Gere after leaving four other men at the altar. What happens to her?" Julia then replied, "They stay together. He doesn't die in this one. They're going to stay together."

When asked about her movie star character from "Notting Hill" who fell for a book store owner played by Hugh Grant, Julia said, "She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size amazingly. Anna has also traded glamorous film sets for quiet days behind a shop counter. [William] runs the bookshop still and now there's a little knitting annex next to the bookshop that [Anna] runs."

However, "Notting Hill" filmmaker Richard Curtis recently revealed he had a different vision for the characters and wrote a short sequel in which the couple split up. Speaking on the "Have You Seen?" podcast, Richard said, "Recently I wrote - I was going to do it for Comic Relief but it wasn't good enough - I wrote 'Notting Hill 2'. (It) was going to be a 10-minute special set in the divorce lawyer's office with Hugh and Julia splitting up, and then they both realised they loved each other again."

Curtis - who wrote hit movies such as "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Love Actually" - went on to insist he's against making sequels as they are "a tricky road to go down." He said, "I do think the second version of a romantic film is a tricky thing because what you do is you start with people who are together and you have to split them apart and then you have to put them back together again."

"The problem with dramas about marriages is that it's always literally got to be about either divorce or murder and yet the situation with most marriages is that they just go on and on and on. Actually the most realistic versions... of how marriage potters along, often I think happens in comedies."

