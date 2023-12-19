 

Sharon Osbourne Had Ketamine Therapy to Cope With Backlash Over TV Row With Sheryl Underwood

Sharon was forced to undergo therapy to stop her from getting hysterical after being called racist for siding with Piers Morgan over Meghan Markle controversy.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sharon Osbourne had ketamine therapy after being bombarded with terrifying death threats. The 71-year-old presenter has confessed she "couldn't stop crying" in the aftermath of her axing from US TV show "The Talk" back in 2021 over an on-air disagreement with co-host Sheryl Underwood about Piers Morgan's comments about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex - and Sharon has revealed she turned to therapy and stepped up security at her home.

"It was horrendous. Bloody hell ... They [the death threats] were going to cut our throats. They were going to come and cut [husband] Ozzy's throat, my animals, my dogs ... I had not been able to stop crying. So it [ketamine therapy] calmed me down till I didn't cry. I used to do two-hour therapy sessions three times a week and I could talk freely without getting hysterical," she told Times magazine.

Sharon was axed from her role on the show for defending her pal Piers and she now admits she's finally able to talk about the controversy without getting upset. She added, "I can laugh about it now and talk about it without being upset or feeling like a victim. So they offered me up as a sacrifice for being politically incorrect."

  Editors' Pick

Sharon previously opened up about what happened in four-part Fox Nation documentary series "Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back", claiming her axing from the CBS programme sabotaged her chances of finding work in the US.

She said, "Let's be truthful about this: They destroyed my credibility in America. Let's be really truthful. It's like: I have nothing to be afraid of. Their allegations were wrong and were twisted and distorted."

She continued, "We weren't dealing with a company that runs, you know, religious programming. This company is like every other - ruthless - and will do whatever they have to do to not have any stain on their network. They [don't want] anything that's going to rock the boat ..."

Sharon now works on "The Talk" in the UK on TalkTV with her friend Piers, and she has since moved back to her native UK with husband Ozzy Osbourne, 73.

