 

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has been given an expensive novelty handbag from the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs which her boyfriend Travis Kelce currently plays for.

  • Dec 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift got a microphone-shaped designer handbag for her birthday from the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs. The "Anti-Hero" singer has become a regular in the stands cheering on her boyfriend Travis Kelce this season, and owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia and daughter Gracie posted pictured of the pop star last week holding a gift box addressed to her "from the Hunt family" for her 34th birthday and they've now revealed what was inside the elaborately-wrapped package.

"Happy birthday to this queen! Bright, beautiful, beyond talented and engaging…easiest decision Time Magazine ever made for Person of the Year. Hope it's your best + most blessed year yet!" Gracie wrote in her caption, which she amended over the weekend to include further details.

"Thank you @joshie_82 and @neimanmarcusnorthpark for procuring the perfect @judithleiberny gift! [microphone and star emojis] #PartyLikeIts1989 #HappyBirthday #TaylorSwift #TSwift #Queen #PersonOfTheYear #Celebrate #ErasTour (sic)."

In the comments, a fan had asked personal shopper and stylist Josh Trevino - who was tagged in the post - what the gift was and he replied, "Howdy!! It's a Judith Leiber Microphone [microphone, star and heart eye emoji] (sic)."

  Editors' Pick

The Judith Leiber creation is a "disco-inspired" novelty clutch with shoulder chain strap and comes in silver, gold and black Hematite, though it is unclear which one Taylor received. All three are available for $4,995.

Taylor marked turning 34 with a star-studded party in New York. The "Shake It Off" singer hosted a dinner at Freemans Restaurant in the Big Apple for celebrity friends including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, and Zoe Kravitz which was followed by an outing to Manhattan night club The Box.

The singer later took to Instagram to share pictures from the party and thank fans for their well wishes, writing, "Can't believe this year … actually … happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday."

Taylor was presented with a cake emblazoned with the words "Birthday Girl of the Year" which appeared to be a reference to her recently being named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

Other guests at the party included actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski, Este Haim and Alana Haim as well as Taylor's childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sharon Osbourne Had Ketamine Therapy to Cope With Backlash Over TV Row With Sheryl Underwood

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain

Related Posts
Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Appears to Cuss Out After Travis Kelce Gets Pushed at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Joined by Dad Scott at Chiefs vs. Patriots Game to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively

Taylor Swift Gives Insight Into Star-Studded Birthday Party With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour

Taylor Swift Smashes Guinness World Record for the Highest-Grossing Tour

Latest News
Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kylie Minogue Still Emotionally Scarred From Her Battle With Cancer

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode
  • Dec 19, 2023

Amanda Bynes Halts Her Podcast After Just One Episode

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain
  • Dec 19, 2023

Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Very Cool' Sculpture of Her Brain

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday
  • Dec 19, 2023

Taylor Swift Receives This Unique Gift for 34th Birthday

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors
  • Dec 19, 2023

Tom Cruise Warned to Keep His 'Eyes and Wallet Wide Open' Amid Elsina Khayrova Dating Rumors

Sharon Osbourne Had Ketamine Therapy to Cope With Backlash Over TV Row With Sheryl Underwood
  • Dec 19, 2023

Sharon Osbourne Had Ketamine Therapy to Cope With Backlash Over TV Row With Sheryl Underwood

Most Read
6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved
Celebrity

6ix9ine's Ex Jade Claims They Broke Up Because the MC and DJ Akademiks Have Been Sexually Involved

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Madonna 'Dragged' to Hospital After Passing Out in Bathroom During Medical Scare

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Tearful Cardi B Blasts Offset for Doing Her 'Dirty'

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Britney Spears 'Actively' Trying to Reconcile With Her Family

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Demi Lovato and Jutes Get Engaged, Celebrate It With Their Families

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Newborn Son the 'Best Gift' for Christmas

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Says Life Is 'Too Short to Live in the Dark' After Coming Out as Pansexual

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Being Violent, Wants Restraining Order to Be Dropped

Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Accuses Her of Being Violent, Wants Restraining Order to Be Dropped

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year