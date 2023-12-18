 

Nicki Minaj Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Tour

While she's focusing on her new music for 2024 jaunt, the 'Anaconda' hitmaker promises to make sure her loyal devotees are 'well fed' with some 'throwbacks' as well.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj's upcoming world tour will revolve around her new album "Pink Friday 2". The 41-year-old rapper unleashed her fifth record earlier this month it was a huge chart success debuting at number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart and she's now revealed her 2024 tour will be based around her new material rather than showcasing her greatest hits.

"I've done three world tours by now, so my fans know the material, so my focus on this tour will definitely be the new album, creating a world of that album and sprinkling everything else around that," Nicki explained during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live".

"But of course we're still going to have the same fun with our throwbacks like we always do. I always make sure I perform my rap stuff, my pop stuff, like, everyone enjoys themselves. I make sure my fans feel well fed at the show."

  Editors' Pick

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" kicks off in Oakland, California on March 1 and stop in cities across the US before heading to Europe and concluding the shows in Berlin, Germany on June 7. Elsewhere in the interview, Nicki opened up about her musical influences and insisted the late Whitney Houston had a huge impact on her career.

She said, "I don't think people realise how much singing or singers like Whitney [influenced me]. Whitney's first album, I know it front to back."

"I was such a little kid, but I would be with my aunt all the time on the weekends and we would play it on the actual turntable, and it was one of the most fun parts of my childhood, so I have a real connection to her. And Diana Ross because my mom would always play Diana and the Supremes in the house, too."

