This Is Why Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Split After Dating for Less Than a Year

Cover Images/Janet Mayer/InStar Celebrity

Despite no longer dating, there 'isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another,' and the model's family even 'still thinks highly' of the Puerto Rican superstar.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are no longer an item. Breakup rumors between the model and the Puerto Rican superstar emerged last month, but a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two have indeed called it quits.

Meanwhile, an insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight the possible reason behind the 28-year-old beauty and the rapper's split. "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them," the insider began.

"They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go," the unnamed informant continued. "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."

Noting that there "isn't any negativity between them and they still want the best for one another," the source explained, "Kendall's family still thinks highly of him." The source further elaborated, "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

Kendall and Bunny have yet to explicitly confirm their breakup rumors. "The Kardashians" star, however, previously appeared to hint at their split in a cryptic message. "What's meant for me, will simply find me," the supermodel wrote in November alongside a picture of a beautiful sunset.

Later in November, a source told Deuxmoi that the former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and the "Un Serano Vin Ti" artist are "drifting apart" after dating for a few months. Despite that, the gossip blogger said in her podcast that she didn't think the couple has "100%" broken up "because we might see them walking out of Carbone next week."

You can share this post!