'RHOP': Robyn Dixon Criticized for Defending Husband Juan Dixon Following His Firing

In a new episode of Bravo's 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', Robyn is put in the hot seat as she finally opens up about her financial situation after Juan lost his job.

Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Robyn Dixon opened up about the difficult situation involving her husband Juan Dixon. In the Sunday, December 17 episode of "The Real Housewives of Potomac", Robyn was put in the hot seat after Juan lost his job.

While heading for Chicken S**t outing, Robyn emotionally talked about her husband's recent job loss to some other Housewives. "Like that hurts, like that's his life. That's our life," Robyn said of hearing what her co-stars said about her husband. "My husband is hurting, and our family is hurting."

During a confessional, the Bravo personality said, "Juan being fired, it's like a part of him has been taken away from him. Seeing him go through this with no plan, that really hurts my heart for my husband."

She additionally slammed the other ladies and people bad-mouthing her husband. "I don't appreciate the assumptions that are being made. This is just such a sensitive and emotional situation for us," she continued.

Later in the episode, Robyn could be seen calling Juan on the phone. Robyn told him that Karen Huger, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard Bassett "had a lot to say about our whole situation." Juan responded, "I can't listen to this anymore, because it's like so ridiculous. It is getting blown way out of proportion. I need you to stop feeding into [it]."

He added, "It's not their life! It's your life! It's our life! I'm not going to let you keep allowing these women to get you super emotional."

Upon watching the episode, fans didn't think that Juan deserved to be defended. "Again, we are seeing Robyn blame everyone BUT Juan for the issues & marital disarray that Juan has put his family in. Deflecting and projecting will not help you heal, Robyn. #RHOP," one wrote on Twitter, now X.

"Raise your hand if you think Robyn really crying about Juan cheating and her blindly defending him on TV (looking stupid) #RHOP," someone noted. Another slammed Robyn, saying, "Robyn unlocking her inner Karen saying the ladies are enjoying her 'downfall'….the same Robyn who GLEEFULLY recorded Wendy get assaulted?!"

"Not one season goes by without Juan yelling at Robyn on the phone BUT they want us to believe he just pays for hotel rooms of random women because he’s being NICE. Yea ok lol #RHOP," another commented.

