 

Andy Cohen Honored to Be Called 'Troublemaking Queen' by Madonna at Her Concert

The 'Watch What Happens Live' host also shares a video documenting the 'Material Girl' hitmaker giving him a funny shout-out during her 'Celebration Tour' show in New York.

  • Dec 18, 2023

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen declared that he is honored to be called "a troublemaking queen" by Madonna. The "Watch What Happens Live" host gave his reaction shortly after the "Material Girl" hitmaker gave him a funny shout-out during her "Celebration Tour" show.

On Sunday, December 17, the 55-year-old TV personality made use of Instagram account to share his reaction to Madonna's shout-out. In the caption of a post, he exclaimed, "I'm a life-long Madonna fan, so it's a thrill and an honor to be called a troublemaking queen by the Queen of Troublemaking."

Andy went on to write, "I BOW!" He did not forget to promote Madonna's "Celebration Tour" and showered it with praise, "Also - go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can't wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen."

In the same post, the Bravo executive also uploaded a video from the concert, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night. In the clip, it could be seen that Madonna was approaching him, who stood in a front row in the audience, from the center of a stage.

Once Madonna was close enough to him, she jokingly warned him, "If you say one more bad thing about me on your show, you're gonna get in so much trouble." Not stopping there, she stated, "You little troublemaking queen!"

In response, Andy pointed one of his fingers to the "Like a Prayer" singer as he appeared to have mouthed, "I love you," plenty of times to the 65-year-old queen of pop. She replied, "Oh yeah sure," before adding, "I know about it."

In addition to the footage from the concert, Andy let out a video consisting of short clips from his TV program "Watch What Happens Live". The clips documented Andy giving a number of shout-outs to Madonna. In some of them, he expressed his excitement to watch her deliver her songs on stage and deemed the songstress "my girl."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular exclaimed, "Two of the best troublemaking QUEENS. Iconic moment!!" Another chimed in, "You know you've made it when you get roasted by Madonna. Dreams do come true."

