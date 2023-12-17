 

Mark Wahlberg Confirms Talks With 'Six Billion Dollar Man' Original Star for Movie Adaptation

The 'Deepwater Horizon' actor has reached out to Lee Majors about getting him involved in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the classic television series.

AceShowbiz - Mark Wahlberg wants to get Lee Majors to make a cameo in his movie adaptation of "The Six Billion Dollar Man". The latter had the starring role as former astronaut, USAF Colonel Steve Austin, in 1970s TV classic, and Mark, 52, has been trying to get the film up and running since 2014, when he was cast in the titular role, with various changes to studios, directors and so forth setting them back.

He's hoping the flick will make it to the big screen and confirmed they are "pursuing" Lee, 84, for an appearance. "I've spoken to Lee on a number of occasions. Unfortunately, most of the time I had to call Lee and tell him, 'Well, it's not happening yet but we're not giving up hope,' " he told Parade magazine.

Asked if he will appear in the movie, he said, "We would love that, and I know he would love that. We've just got to make sure that the timing and everything works out, but we're pursuing that."

Lee said earlier this year he would like to make a cameo if the film happens. He told The Daily Mirror newspaper, "I know Mark Wahlberg is trying to get 'The Six Billion Dollar Man' movie made, it has been put back several times, but if they asked me to take a role in that, sure, why not? I like Mark Wahlberg, he's a good kid!"

