Glen Powell Nearly Fell Off Cliff When Filming 'Anyone but You'

The 'Scream Queens' actor opens up about the scary experience on the set of his new movie with Sydney Sweeney, claiming he almost died when they were filming a nude scene.

  • Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Glen Powell nearly lost his life shooting a nude scene for "Anyone but You". The 35-year-old actor almost tripped and fell off a cliff while pulling off his clothes for a moment in the rom-com where co-star Sydney Sweeney pulls a large spider out of his shorts, but he insisted the scary mishap was "all worth it" because it's such a "fun" part of the film.

"You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that. You know you're not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it," he told Variety.

"Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it's a really fun scene, so it was all worth it."

Sydney also admitted she feared she was "going to die" while filming the same scene in Australia because she was bitten by a Huntsman spider.

Speaking on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", she admitted, "We are filming and the thing just starts biting me but we are in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming but then my screaming got a little serious."

Initially, the production team didn't appreciate the seriousness of the situation. Sydney explained, "They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. No one cut so I'm just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen was the only one who was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is a little real.' "I thought I was going to die."

