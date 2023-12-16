 

Rebecca Romijn's Husband Found John Stamos' 'Devil' Remark 'a Little Scary'

Taking a subtle dig at the 'Full House' actor, Jerry O'Connell quips about his rival's new tell-all book which mentioned his wife, 'I mean people got to make a living.'

  Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Jerry O'Connell feels John Stamos' comments about Rebecca Romijn in his autobiography were "a little scary." The 49-year-old actor disses his wife's ex-husband after he opened up about their bitter divorce in his book "If You Would Have Told Me" and made a series of unflattering comments about her as he promoted the tome, and insisted he'd never write such a memoir himself.

"My family was recently mentioned in a tell-all and you know it's a little scary, but I mean people got to make a living, I guess, it just happens," he told TMZ. "We live in a time where people just want to know these things. I don't think I will ever write a tell-all - I think I'm gonna take some secrets to the grave - but people love them."

Jerry suggested the 60-year-old actor - who was married to Rebecca from 1998 to 2005 - should have offered a "heads up" to his ex-wife before the book hit shelves. "Someone that my wife was previously married to wrote a book and we did not get a heads-up. Should they give someone a heads-up?"

"I have never been previously married so I can't speak from experience, but let's just say God forbid, my wife and I split up and I wrote a tell-all about my wife ... there wouldn't be anything to tell, we're older and it would be pretty boring."

And Jerry insisted any book about his and Rebecca's lives would only be about mundane issues such as how they stop their children, 15-year-old twins Charlie and Dolly, from vaping or failing geometry. He added, "You want to read that in a tell-all?"

The "Crossing Jordan" star confirmed he "would probably" alert Rebecca to whatever he planned to say if he did write a book.

Jerry previously admitted he and his wife had "a bit of an eye roll" after the "Full House" star branded her "the devil." He told Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, "There's like a little bit of an eye roll happening with each other. But it's pretty crazy when your kids come out for breakfast and they go, 'Hey, mom, your ex has a book out and called you the devil. What are your thoughts?' "

