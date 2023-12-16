 

Heidi Montag Takes a Dig at Celebrities Using Drug for Instant Weight Loss

Heidi Montag Takes a Dig at Celebrities Using Drug for Instant Weight Loss
The former MTV reality television show star is proud of herself for doing 'the hard work' instead of choosing to take a 'shortcut' in order to lose her weight.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Montag has blasted celebrity weight loss drug Ozempic. The 37-year-old model has lost 22 pounds through "hard work" and has taken a veiled swipe at stars such as Sharon Osbourne, 71, and Amy Schumer, 42, who have used the injections for instant weight loss.

"I'm not looking for a magic wand. I like to do the hard work. It's just nothing I would ever do. There's no shortcuts in life. And if you're taking that shortcut, I don't know …," she said on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast whilst promoting weight-loss supplement Hydroxycut.

The controversial drug suppresses the appetite and is typically used for those with type 2 diabetes. Heidi having her say on the use of the medication for weight loss comes after Oprah Winfrey insisted this week that her weight-loss drug use is part of a balanced health and fitness regime.

The chat show veteran, 69, shocked fans by admitting to People she has been on pharmaceuticals to control her figure as she considers them a "tool" for life - and hit out at trolls by saying she was sick of the body "shaming" she's faced. She stressed, "It's everything. I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so damn hard. I know that if I'm not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn't work for me."

Oprah added she has been hiking to help her reach her fitness goals, adding, "I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends. I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."

She admitted, "I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for." Turning to trolls, she added, "I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

"The Color Purple" actress did not disclose exactly which drug she took or whether it was Ozempic. She is not yet at her goal weight of 160 pounds, but insisted her aims are not just "about the number." Oprah said, "It was a second shot for me to live a more vital and vibrant life."

