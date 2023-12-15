 

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Still Believes in Marriage, Looks for Forever Partner

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Still Believes in Marriage, Looks for Forever Partner
Instagram
Celebrity

Calling herself an 'old school,' 61-year-old Dina Lohan hints at her desire to walk down the aisle again as the mother of four is keen to embark on a quest for true love.

  • Dec 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dina Lohan is searching for "long-term love." The 61-year-old television personality - who is the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan - was twice-engaged to businessman internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler, whom she dated on and off for several years long distance and online until they split for good.

The "Mean Girls" star's father is Michael Lohan, 63, whom Dina married in 1985. They briefly separated in 1988 and later reunited. However, they eventually divorced in 2005.

As well as revealing she's interested in having her own talk show, the mother-of-four - who as well as Lindsay, 37, has Michael Jr., 35, Aliana, 29, and Dakota "Cody" Lohan, 27, with her ex-spouse - is hoping to find a forever partner.

  Editors' Pick

She told the New York Post's Page Six, "Lindsay is like, 'You need a talk show.' My kids are like, 'Mommy, it's your turn.' I just heard Candace Bushnell is doing a show about dating in New York City."

The "Sex and the City" author, 65, is developing a show for middle-aged women looking for love.

Dina added of modern dating, "We live in a swipe-left society; everything about relationships is so easily disposable and on to the next. I believe in marriage. I'm old school. I'm looking for long-term love, not just today."

In the meantime, Dina has treated herself to a facelift in time for Christmas. She said, "I always believed in growing old gracefully, but if you want to do something for yourself, go for it. I wanted to look like a younger version of myself. Most of my friends did this 10, 15 years ago."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Victoria Beckham 'Can't Remember' the Last Time She Had Fight With Husband David

Emma Watson Glad to Have Regained Her 'Sovereignty' Following Her Acting Break
Related Posts
Lindsay Lohan Is the 'Most Stable' Version of Herself After Becoming Mom

Lindsay Lohan Is the 'Most Stable' Version of Herself After Becoming Mom

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Gifts for Her Baby From Her 'Freaky Friday' Mom Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Gifts for Her Baby From Her 'Freaky Friday' Mom Jamie Lee Curtis

Lindsay Lohan Dishes on Her Unusual Pregnancy Cravings

Lindsay Lohan Dishes on Her Unusual Pregnancy Cravings

Latest News
Emma Watson Glad to Have Regained Her 'Sovereignty' Following Her Acting Break
  • Dec 15, 2023

Emma Watson Glad to Have Regained Her 'Sovereignty' Following Her Acting Break

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Still Believes in Marriage, Looks for Forever Partner
  • Dec 15, 2023

Lindsay Lohan's Mom Still Believes in Marriage, Looks for Forever Partner

Kash Doll Wants to 'Change the Narrative' on OnlyFans
  • Dec 15, 2023

Kash Doll Wants to 'Change the Narrative' on OnlyFans

Victoria Beckham 'Can't Remember' the Last Time She Had Fight With Husband David
  • Dec 15, 2023

Victoria Beckham 'Can't Remember' the Last Time She Had Fight With Husband David

Zac Efron Dishes on How Matthew Perry's Death Has Affected Him
  • Dec 15, 2023

Zac Efron Dishes on How Matthew Perry's Death Has Affected Him

Julia Fox Embraces Dominatrix Roots at New York Party
  • Dec 15, 2023

Julia Fox Embraces Dominatrix Roots at New York Party

Most Read
Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans
Celebrity

Taylor Swift Spends 34th Birthday Apart From Travis Kelce Despite Reports of Epic Party Plans

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Taylor Swift Cheerful on Birthday Dinner With Blake Lively Despite Travis Kelce's Absence

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Drake and Camila Cabello Spark Dating Rumors After Hanging Out on Yacht Together

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Oprah Winfrey Admits to Using Weight Loss Drug, Calls It 'Tool' to Balance Life

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Honey Boo Boo and Family Keep Spirits Up at Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Funeral

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Oprah Winfrey Sad and Ashamed for Being Called 'Dumpy, Frumpy and Downright Lumpy' on Magazine Cover

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Hailey Bieber Defended After Being Accused of Copying Selena Gomez With Initial Nail Art

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Irina Shayk and Tom Brady Still Spend Time Together After Alleged Split

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation

Simone Biles Begs People to Stop With Pregnancy Speculation