Patti Smith Discharged From Hospital in 'Good Health Conditions' After Brief Hospitalization
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
The 76-year-old singer, who was forced to cancel her show in Bologna, Italy on Tuesday night, December 12 due to a sudden illness, is expected to return on stage after 'an appropriate period of rest.'

  • Dec 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Patti Smith has been discharged from hospital after she was struck down by a sudden illness that forced her to cancel a gig. The "Queen of Punk", 76, was set to perform at the Teatro Duse in Bologna, Italy, on Tuesday night, December 12, but the venue announced in an Instagram story it had pulled the show due to the "Because the Night" singer's condition.

In a statement translated from Italian, the Local Health Authority of Bologna said on Wednesday night the singer had been discharged from the hospital earlier that day following a "short period of observation in emergency."

It added, "Patti Smith is discharged and in good health conditions." The medical team also said it hopes to see the singer back on stage soon after "an appropriate period of rest."

Photos have also emerged showing Patti wearing a black jacket, matching trousers and a white shirt with her hair in braids and smiling alongside eight hospital personnel dressed in medical gear in a hospital hallway.

Teatro Duse had earlier informed concertgoers Patti's scheduled show would not take place "due to a sudden illness that struck the artist." After instructing attendees on how to access their ticket refunds, the venue said in a statement, "We are all sorry for the inconvenience caused by this news. Our best wishes go to the artist for a speedy recovery."

The theatre has now confirmed the show will not be rescheduled. Patti's upcoming shows in Venice and Milan on Thursday and Friday have also reportedly been axed because of her health scare, and it is unclear whether they will be rescheduled.

Before her hospitalization, Patti posted on Instagram about her time in Siena, including four black-and-white photos of streets and the interior of an ornate cathedral. She captioned them, "This is Siena at night. The mystery of history, present tense energy. Impossible embraceable Siena at night."

