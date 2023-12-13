 

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Have Huge Fight Over Her Outfit

Kanye reportedly has a massive disagreement with his spouse over her choices of clothes at the recent outings amid rumors that the rapper is controlling her.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West reportedly had a huge bust-up with his new wife Bianca Censori over her clothes choices. The 46-year-old rapper, who reportedly tied the knot with the 28-year-old model in a suspected non-legally binding ceremony in January in Beverly Hills, often parades around with his partner with her dressed in bizarre outfits including head-to-toe black - sparking accusations he controls her.

Bianca has recently worn bizarre outfits recently including nude sheer tops and a silver string bodysuit teamed with oversized stuffed toys - and a source told DailyMail.com they fear her return to a wacky wardrobe style is a reaction to her wearing what she wanted on a recent trip she took to Melbourne, Australia, alone.

The insider said seeing her choose her own clothes enraged Kanye, who allegedly prefers her to dress bizarrely in public. They added, "Bianca loved being the centre of attention (in Melbourne), and her friends thought that they got thought to her… for a few weeks… she seemed to be back to herself."

"When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she's ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him. She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time."

"This apparently caused a huge fight with them because he does not like his women to be themselves. He wants them to be sexy - but sexy with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out she is naked with a stuffed animal."

"It is like a child holding onto their stuffed animal or their blanket. They do it because the feel secure with it. It helps to relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is naked in public carrying a stuffed animal… this scares those who know her. Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband's hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye's play."

Comedian Kathy Griffin, 62, is among those who have recently accused Kanye "controlling" Bianca.

She said in a long TikTok video about she fears the model has "no voice", adding, "I see those photos when she is in those pantyhose and like not even a bandeau top, it's really all about being see-through… when I see this woman who has no voice, we have not heard a peep out of her."

"I've heard that she has a master's degree in architecture from a university in Australia, she's gorgeous and she seems to have no voice whatsoever."

