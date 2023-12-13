SZA Set for Special 'Apple Music Live' Performance

Instagram Music

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker is going to be filmed from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York when she is delivering a number of songs including the ones from her latest album 'SOS'.

AceShowbiz - SZA has confirmed a concert as part of Apple Music Live this week. The chart-topping star is set to play all the hits, including "Kill Bill", "Nobody Gets Me", and "Snooze", alongside classics including "Drew Barrymore", "Broken Clocks", and "Love Galore".

Filmed at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York, the special "SOS Tour" performance will premiere on Wednesday, December 13 at 7 P.M. PST / 10 P.M. EST / 3 P.M. GMT exclusively on Apple Music and Apple TV+.

Apple Music's Global Head of Hip Hop and R&B Ebro Darden said, "SZA is one the most streamed artists of 2023 with only her second full-length album, so we are elated to have her 'SOS Tour' be a part of our 2023 season of Apple Music Live. The show is, of course, incredible just like her music, her songwriting and her desire to give us, the fans, so much amazing content this year. Thank You SZA!"

The Grammy winner has also sat down with Zane Lowe for an interview about the show and the highs and lows of her career so far on Apple Music 1. In a preview, she said, "I love connecting with people in the crowd when I feel like it's really me and you right now. And I go eye to eye with so many people during this show, and it's something about tour that it makes the love real, and tangible."

The full chat will go live at 10 A.M. PST / 1 P.M. EST / 6 P.M. GMT.

Meanwhile, SZA has dropped teasers for her extended version of her acclaimed album "SOS", which ended up turning into a "whole project" of its own. It's titled "LANA" and looks poised to be dropping on Friday, December 15 after the star wore a jersey with the number 15 on it in the artwork posted to her Instagram on Monday, December 11.

She told fans at a free Brooklyn concert in September, "The deluxe is a whole 'nother album. It's called 'Lana.' It's seven to 10 songs and it'll be out this fall."

