 

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato Share Manager Again After Both Ditched Scooter Braun

The '7 Rings' singer is excited for her future projects after she has signed with the 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker's new manager following their split from Scooter Braun.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has joined Demi Lovato to sign with manager Brandon Creed. After the pair left Scooter Braun's SB Projects, they are now under Creed's recently launched Good World Management.

"[Ariana] likes that [Brandon] understands her on a different level and between acting and music, she has a lot coming up and is excited to have found a new support system to help her execute her plans," a source told Billboard.

Another insider added, "She wants the focus to be her art and he puts her artistry and vision before anything else. He is the perfect person to help her execute her visions for this next chapter of her life and career."

The "7 Rings" hitmaker has been back in the recording studio with Max Martin working on the follow-up to 2020's "Positions" and has also been busy filming the two-part "Wicked" movie adaptation.

  Editors' Pick

The SAG-AFTRA strike offered her time to fit in some studio time. An insider told The New York Post's Page Six column, "Her priority has been Glinda [her character in 'Wicked'] for the past two years, and still is, as they haven't finished the film."

Ariana was recently asked if she had a title for her next studio outing, to which she replied, "Let me make it first!"

Earlier this year, the 30-year-old singer responded after a batch of unheard material leaked online and admitted it's "impossible to keep things" from her passionate fanbase. In a R.E.M. Beauty video, she said, "You guys have heard every bad song and b******* demo that I've ever made. Hilarious. It's impossible to keep things from you. You gotta take some swings and misses."

Later in the video, the "Dangerous Woman" hitmaker was asked if there were "any secrets soon to come." She replied, "Hmm… no secrets. I'm all out of secrets. You've stolen all my unreleased music, it's horrible [laughs]."

Back in February, Ariana made her return to music on The Weeknd's "Die for You" remix as she teamed up with her friend and collaborator on the new version of his 2016 track from the album "Starboy".

