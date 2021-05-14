 
 

Kat Dennings Shows Off New Ring Following Andrew WK Engagement

Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the '2 Broke Girls' actress as she is heading to the altar after saying yes when her rocker boyfriend got down on one knee.

  • May 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - "WandaVision" and "Thor" actress Kat Dennings is engaged to rocker Andrew WK just days after confirming the pair is an item.

Kat and the "Party Hard" hitmaker went public with their relationship online earlier this month (May21), and on Thursday (13May21), she revealed they're planning to wed via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of her engagement ring and an intimate shot of the couple, Kat wrote, "Don't mind if I do."

  See also...

Dennings previously romanced singer Josh Groban and was linked to Tom Hiddleston and Ryan Gosling.

Kat Dennings was flooded with congratulatory messages from her famous followers including Brenda Song, Nikki reed, Evan Rachel Wood, Michelle Branch, Malin Akerman, Lily Aldridge, Beth Behrs, and Tess Holiday who exclaimed, "Can't wait to be a bridesmaid."

The actress rarely paraded public display of affection on Instagram until recently. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, she explained why she chose to keep her relationship private, "I don't share most things and it's not because I I have any secrets or anything, it's just that I have found that when I've shared very personal things, you know, like, I'm dating or whatever it is, like, it kind of feels icky."

"Just there's there's something about letting a huge amount of people into your life that, it just depends on your personality. Some people have no issue and are kind of an open book and I've just learned over the years ... it doesn't feel good for me. But any detail about my personal life, I've now kept to myself just because it just doesn't feel good."

