 

Selena Gomez 'Not Mad' at Fans Expressing Concerns About Benny Blanco Romance

The 'Wolves' singer reveals how long she has been dating Benny Blanco while assuring fans that she is not angry with fans who are concerned about her following her new relationship.

  • Dec 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has been seeing Benny Blanco for six months. The 31-year-old singer-and-actress recently announced she is romancing the producer and in another Instagram comment, in which she insisted she wasn't "mad" at fans expressing their concern at the relationship, she revealed they have been dating in secret for a long time.

"Not mad. It's been 6 months bb. I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die," she wrote.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star had confirmed the romance when she wrote "facts" under a post from fan account Popfaction that said, "Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship." And she liked another photo from the account, which was titled, "Selena Gomez Is Rumored to Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco."

The "Only Murders in the Building" star then went on to respond to comments on the site criticising the romance. In one, she declared, "He is my absolute everything in my heart." In another post, she wrote, "He's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts."

And Selena also insisted, "He has treated me better than any human being on this planet." The "Wolves" hitmaker also bluntly told fans she didn't care what they had to say about her love life.

She wrote, "I don't understand … this is my happiest. If you don't [care about me] feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [my] life at all (sic)."

The Rare Beauty founder later shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her cuddled up to her man, who had most of his face cropped out but appeared to be Benny. She then sent another message to fans. She wrote, "Just a reminder of how much I appreciate and love each and everyone of you."

Hours later, Selena took to her Instagram Story again to show off a ring on her finger, which featured a letter B.

