 

Tom Holland Dishes on How Benedict Cumberbatch Taught Him How to Cry on Cue

The Spidey actor used to struggle when showing his emotions onscreen but the 'Doctor Strange' actor gave him tips on how to cry on cue and make it look believeable.

  • Dec 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland learned how to cry from Benedict Cumberbatch. The 27-year-old actor was nervous whenever he had to show emotion on screen because he found it so difficult so he was relieved to be able to call upon the wisdom of his "Spider-Man: No Way Home" co-star for some tips.

"Benedict Cumberbatch is someone that I asked for advice a lot about acting. I went through a phase where I was really really struggling to cry, in my personal life also," Tom said at a recent SAG-AFTRA Foundation event to promote his latest Apple TV+ series "The Crowded Room".

"It was really affecting me on set because I would really just worry about crying scenes and worry and worry and worry and I would worry so much that I would almost like worry myself out of tears."

Tom explained how Benedict had taught him to overcome his fear of crying whilst they worked on 2017 thriller "The Current War" - and now he loves such scenes. He said, "The technique that he told me was this kind of thing that he's able to do with his diaphragm which is almost like laughing. I'm probably giving away his secrets here."

"He would do this thing where he would kind of simulate laughing and he would breathe really really quickly and that would sort of, I guess bring the emotion to the surface and then he could just take it and ride the wave from there."

"I'd started doing that and I love crying scenes now. I love it, I feel really confident. It's something I really feel like I have in my wheelhouse. I don't have to draw on past experiences or personal matters anymore, which is really important, especially for a show like this."

