First Teaser for 'Mean Girls: The Musical' Movie Leaks Online

The first-look at Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne's upcoming film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name is played in theaters ahead of 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' film.

Oct 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - The first look at the upcoming "Mean Girls: The Musical" film has landed online. While it's not an official one, the bootleg teaser manages to give a look at several characters in the movie, including Renee Rapp as Regina George.

The video opens with Regina's rendition in which she introduces herself. It goes on to offer glimpses of other musical sequences and scenes in the film featuring Tina Fey as Ms. Norbury, Angourie Rice as Cady Heron and Jenna Fischer as Ms. Heron among others.

"Get in, loser," Regina says at the end of the video, which has been posted online on social media. The teaser trailer is reportedly currently played in theaters ahead of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" film, which release was moved up one day from Friday, October 13 to Thursday, October 12 due to "unprecedented demand."

"Mean Girls: The Musical" is adapted from the stage musical of the same name, which in turn is based on the 2004 film of the same name. Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne serve as directors with the script written by Fey.

Rapp previously portrayed Regina in the Broadway musical from 2019 until its closure in 2020, while Fey and Tim Meadows reprise their roles from the 2004 film. The film also stars Auli'i Cravalho as Janis Sarkisian, Busy Philipps as Mrs. George, Regina's mother, Ashley Park in a cameo role, Mahi Alam as Kevin Gnapoor, Connor Ratliff as Mr. Rapp, and Jon Hamm as Coach Carr.

Jeff Richmond returned to compose the score for the film adaptation, with lyrics by Nell Benjamin. The comedy film will get a theatrical release on January 12, 2024 by Paramount Pictures after previously being set for an exclusive streaming release on Paramount+.

Richmond previously told THR about their approach for the film adaptation, "What we're trying to do [with the movie] is take the score that sounds like a Broadway score - in a good way - and [give] the movie a fresher palette. To make it sound more like stuff you want to listen to on Spotify, as opposed to when you're sitting eighth row at a Broadway show or the Pantages. It's kind of making it a fresher, younger take on the whole thing. We're kind of reinvented the music for the movie, so it's really fun."

