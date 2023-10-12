 

Billie Eilish Calls Her Hit 'Bad Guy' the 'Stupidest Song in the World'

Billie Eilish Calls Her Hit 'Bad Guy' the 'Stupidest Song in the World'
Stopping by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 21-year-old singer describes the 2019 chart-topping song as 'goofy' and says that someone needs 'humor' to 'understand' it.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish thinks "Bad Guy" is the "stupidest song in the world." The 21-year-old singer released the chart-topping hit back in 2019 and despite its success, Billie acknowledges that it's a "dumb" song.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", Billie explained, "Objectively, 'Bad Guy' is like the stupidest song in the world. But it's really good." On the song, Billie taunts someone for being a bad guy while also suggesting that she's more resilient. The award-winning star described the record as "goofy."

She shared, "It's just like, you have to understand ... You have to have, like, humor in it. Like, that song is ... I'm trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it's just funny because it's dumb. It's literally, like, 'Duh'. Like, what does that mean?"

Meanwhile, Billie previously confessed to being "very depressed" during the early years of her career. The singer actually struggled to enjoy her early success in the music business.

Billie, who was just 17 when she released her debut album, shared, "I really, really love it, and it's really nice to be able to say that now, because I really didn't love it for a couple of years. The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn't even know if I wanted anything that I had."

However, Billie's mindset has been transformed by a series of behind-the-scenes changes. She explained to Electronic Beats, "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don't want to be here. Stupid little kid and I’ve made changes. Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn't have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really, really enjoyable."

