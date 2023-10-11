 

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Agree to Temporary Custody Arrangement of Their Kids

The Jonas Brother singer and 'Game of Thrones' alum have temporarily agreed to take turn in spending time with their daughters following their bitter separation.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have temporarily settled a dispute regarding their children. The former couple have clashed over the future of their daughters - Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three - since they announced their split, but Joe and Sophie have now reached an agreement that allows their two daughters to split time between their parents.

It's revealed in court documents obtained by PEOPLE that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, came to an agreement after a "productive mediation" between October 4 and October 7.

The agreement states that the girls will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her children are permitted to travel to England and throughout the US. The girls will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2.

The celebrity duo have been asked to "submit a status report letter," detailing the status of their mediation, while it's also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.

Sophie previously launched a lawsuit against her estranged husband, alleging that he was been blocking her from taking their two children to the UK. In response, Joe insisted that he was simply adhering to a Florida Court order.

A representative for Joe said in a statement, "After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."

"Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York, when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe's impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup."

