Guns N' Roses Bassist Duff McKagan Insists AI Won't Affect His Creativity

The Guns N' Roses bassist has weighed in on the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence amid the rise of the technology in the music industry and popular culture.

Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Duff McKagan couldn't care less abour artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry, insisting it will not disrupt his "creativity." The Guns N' Roses bassist said he's not going to "pay attention" to the advances in technology being increasingly used within music, and he isn't concerned about AI taking over.

"You're gonna always have guys like me who [have] just got their middle finger up. They're gonna just keep creating and not even pay attention to it, really. I don't pay attention to it. I'm not worried about it. It's not gonna affect my creativity," he said on an "In Conversation" livestream.

Duff, who is gearing up to drop his third solo album, "Lighthouse", also opened up about first battling panic attacks during his teens, and admitted he "didn't do a good job of dealing" with them in his 20s.

He said, "I got my first panic attack when I was 16 in my mum's shower getting ready for school. The floor drops three feet and I thought there was an earthquake. I thought I was really alone, so for the next couple years I just had these panic attacks and I'd be alone. It was f****** terrifying."

"I didn't do a good job of dealing with panic attacks throughout my 20s. I self-medicated, and my history of drinking and drug taking, that was to battle [them]. Half a bottle of vodka will kill a panic attack."

But, fortunately, the star was "saved" by his acoustic guitar. He added, "I found this new tool, my acoustic guitar. Man. F***. You are the truth-teller and panic attack saver, you know? If you get panic attacks, if you get depression, it's not your fault."

"I can have a depression attack in the middle of things going amazingly well and it has nothing to do with what's going on in your life. In my case, I discovered maybe I get these things so I can help my kids and help others. I have to look at it this way."

