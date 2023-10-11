 

Rochelle Humes Recovering After Accidentally 'Pulling a Rib Out'

Marvin Humes' wife has got herself injured while exercising, saying 'it really bloody hurts' as she took to social media to tell her online followers about her workout accident.

  Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rochelle Humes got hurt while exercising. The 34-year-old star is recuperating after suffering a painful injury during a late night workout session.

"Late night sessions to five this mama. I pulled my rib out - which I think probably sounds more dramatic than it is but it really bloody hurts. James Health has fixed me once again. I have been seeing James for years and not only is the kindest soul and unmatched energy... he is also a bloody genius," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

Rochelle Humes reveals her workout injury

She revealed her injury after she and her husband Marvin Humes celebrated their son Blake's third birthday. She wrote, "Ten days out - not much has changed in three years apart from the fact he looks like a big man."

She shared snaps from her boy's celebration, including a trip on the tube and a visit to the Lego store in London, as well as a lovely birthday lunch. She added, "I hope we go on dates forever. Right let's go and get your sisters, little man."

Over the weekend, Rochelle - who also has Alaia-Mai, 10, and Valentina, six, with Marvin - revealed her son doesn't like parties, so they found other ways to mark is big day. On Sunday, October 8, she wrote, "Our baby is 3 tomorrow. So…today we spent day doing his favourite things with his favourite people!"

"Our little Blake doesn't like parties in fact, he's petrified. It's a real phase we are going through basically, we went to one party with a Hulk mascot and our life changed… we literally can't even say the word 'party'...Today his little 'non party/party' was just perfect for our boy. (sic)"

