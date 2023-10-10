 

50 Cent's Support for Under-14s Soccer Team Expected to Take It to 'the Next Level'

50 Cent's Support for Under-14s Soccer Team Expected to Take It to 'the Next Level'
Instagram
Celebrity

The rapper/actor has started sponsoring Rumney AFC, a soccer team based in Cardiff, Wales, after initially agreeing to only sponsor the team's away jersey.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - 50 Cent has started sponsoring an under-14s soccer team. The 48-year-old rap star has agreed to sponsor Rumney AFC, a soccer team based in Cardiff, Wales, after working with one of the parents of the players while he was on tour.

Richie Brown, the coach of the under-14s team, told Sky News, "You expect it to be a 'no' and then when he says 'yes' it's a huge surprise and then you're massively grateful straight away."

Richie suggested that the chart-topping rap star could actually help to take the soccer team, and the women's game more broadly, "to the next level."

  Editors' Pick

He explained, "I've been involved in girls' football for almost ten years now so I'm promoting it this side, trying to do the best I possibly can, and when you've got someone as high-profile a name as him, you just know he's going to take it to the next level."

50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, initially agreed to sponsor the team's away jersey. But the rapper subsequently agreed to go one step further.

Richie said, "Once we'd got that away kit, the money was sent over, we paid for it all, ordered it all, got it delivered, we'd asked him then if he would be happy to go for tracksuits for the team as well, which again he agreed and we kind of went through the same process for the tracksuits then."

Richie ultimately hopes that the move will help to raise the profile of the team. He shared, "Hopefully the girls' and women's sections down in south Wales will get a little bit of spotlight and we can raise the profile."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Josh Gad Stresses 'We Are All Losers' After Getting 'Vile Messages' for Showing Sympathy for Israel
Related Posts
50 Cent Expresses Excitement as WGA Strike Comes to End

50 Cent Expresses Excitement as WGA Strike Comes to End

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

50 Cent Dragged Online for Praising Ed Sheeran's 'Awful' Cover of 'In Da Club'

50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

50 Cent Brags About His Friendship With Eminem After 'Best Friend' Remark

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

50 Cent Speaks Up Amid Backlash Over NSFW Pics With Ciara Look-Alike

Latest News
50 Cent's Support for Under-14s Soccer Team Expected to Take It to 'the Next Level'
  • Oct 10, 2023

50 Cent's Support for Under-14s Soccer Team Expected to Take It to 'the Next Level'

Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump on 'Good Terms' Now
  • Oct 10, 2023

Jax Taylor and Lisa Vanderpump on 'Good Terms' Now

Kesha Leans on Her Best Friend on First Dates
  • Oct 10, 2023

Kesha Leans on Her Best Friend on First Dates

John Cena Shows Remorse After Criticizing The Rock Over Wrestling Career
  • Oct 10, 2023

John Cena Shows Remorse After Criticizing The Rock Over Wrestling Career

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors
  • Oct 10, 2023

Lady GaGa Enjoys Concert Date With Boyfriend Michael Polansky Despite Split Rumors

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary
  • Oct 10, 2023

'90 Day Fiance' Star Brendan Sleeps on Stone Bench After Fight With Mary

Most Read
Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship
Celebrity

Ed Begley Jr. Blames Gambling Addiction for Making Him Incapable of Monogamous Relationship

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Kylie Jenner Dubbed 'Disgusting' for Sharing Pro-Israel Post Despite Friends' Support for Palestine

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Jamie Lee Curtis Removes Post Supporting Israel Following Backlash

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Diddy's Heart Is 'Broken Forever' Following Baby Mama Kim Porter's Death

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Food Network Star Michael Chiarello Died at 61 From Allergic Reaction

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Mia Thornton's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of Cheating, Suggests She Married Him for Money

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Al Pacino's Baby Mama Noor Alfallah Seen Enjoying Sting Concert With Ex

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Risks Wardrobe Mishap in Another Racy Outfit

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting

Kendall Jenner Gives Paparazzi Middle Finger During NYC Sighting