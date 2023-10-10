Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

INSTARimages.com/Instagram Movie

Fremantle Company releases the first look at the Oscar-winning actress as the late opera singer in the upcoming biopic, which is currently in production under the direction of Pablo Larrain.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Filming has just begun on Angelina Jolie's new movie, but fans have got the first look at her in the film. Fremantle Company has released the first photos from Pablo Larrain's latest biopic "Maria", giving a look at the actress as opera singer Maria Callas.

Making their way out online, the photos show the duality of the late opera singer. Looking timid, Jolie's titular character wears large, round spectacles and a white wool top in one of the snaps. In the second image, however, she oozes confidence as she turns into a glamorous diva who sports a wide-brimmed lace hat and full makeup.

The film, which is directed by Larrain, who previously directed "Spencer" and "Jackie", will "explore the life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer, often described as the original diva," according to its official description. The script is written by Larrain's "Spencer" collaborator Steven Knight.

Per a release, the movie "is based on true accounts, and tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970's Paris."

Filming is currently underway in Budapest with other filming locations including Paris, Greece and Milan. It has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement that allows actors to shoot for films or TV shows amid the ongoing actors' strike.

Larrain said in a statement, "I am incredibly excited to start production on 'Maria', which I hope will bring Maria Callas's remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina's brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

Maria is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for the Apartment, a Fremantle Company. Worldwide sales for Maria will be handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

