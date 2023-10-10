 

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
INSTARimages.com/Instagram
Movie

Fremantle Company releases the first look at the Oscar-winning actress as the late opera singer in the upcoming biopic, which is currently in production under the direction of Pablo Larrain.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Filming has just begun on Angelina Jolie's new movie, but fans have got the first look at her in the film. Fremantle Company has released the first photos from Pablo Larrain's latest biopic "Maria", giving a look at the actress as opera singer Maria Callas.

Making their way out online, the photos show the duality of the late opera singer. Looking timid, Jolie's titular character wears large, round spectacles and a white wool top in one of the snaps. In the second image, however, she oozes confidence as she turns into a glamorous diva who sports a wide-brimmed lace hat and full makeup.

The film, which is directed by Larrain, who previously directed "Spencer" and "Jackie", will "explore the life of the legendary, iconic and controversial singer, often described as the original diva," according to its official description. The script is written by Larrain's "Spencer" collaborator Steven Knight.

  Editors' Pick

Per a release, the movie "is based on true accounts, and tells the tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970's Paris."

Filming is currently underway in Budapest with other filming locations including Paris, Greece and Milan. It has a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement that allows actors to shoot for films or TV shows amid the ongoing actors' strike.

Larrain said in a statement, "I am incredibly excited to start production on 'Maria', which I hope will bring Maria Callas's remarkable life and work to audiences all around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire cast and crew, and especially, Angelina's brilliant work and extraordinary preparation."

Maria is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film and Lorenzo Mieli for the Apartment, a Fremantle Company. Worldwide sales for Maria will be handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie to Play Tragic Opera Singer Maria Callas in Biopic

Angelina Jolie to Play Tragic Opera Singer Maria Callas in Biopic

Felicity Jones to Romance 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey in Upcoming Comedy 'Maria'

Felicity Jones to Romance 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey in Upcoming Comedy 'Maria'

Latest News
Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition
  • Oct 10, 2023

Report: Kris Jenner Thinks Caitlyn Jenner Is 'Completely Different Person' After Gender Transition

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song
  • Oct 10, 2023

Drake Claps Back at 'Weirdos' Who Criticized His Friendship With Millie Bobby Brown on New Song

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas
  • Oct 10, 2023

Angelina Jolie Shows Duality in First-Look Photos of Her as Maria Callas

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk
  • Oct 10, 2023

Brody Jenner Gushes Over Making 'Freaking Delicious' Coffee With Fiancee's Breast Milk

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother
  • Oct 10, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld Cheers on Rumored Beau Josh Allen After Her NY Outing With His Mother

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser
  • Oct 10, 2023

'The Crown' Reveals Season 6 Release Date in First Queen Elizabeth-Centered Teaser

Most Read
'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror
Movie

'The Exorcist: Believer' Director Laments That People Have Become 'Desensitised' to Horror

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

'The Exorcist: Believer' Scares Competitors Away at Box Office

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Bradley Cooper Needed Five Hours of Makeup to Transform Into 'Maestro' Role

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

Martin Scorsese Was Not Welcomed in Hollywood During Early Career

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

'Pacific Rim: Uprising' Compared to 'Home Movies From Your Ex-Wife' by Guillermo del Toro

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Greta Gerwig Reflects on 'Painful' Process of Film-Making

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

Jessica Lange Accuses DC and Marvel of Sacrificing Art for Profit

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

'Barbie' Deserves Best Picture Win at Oscars, Says 'Doctor Strange' Director

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops

Ed Sheeran Praised by 'Sumotherhood' Director for His Acting Chops