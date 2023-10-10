Paul McCartney Pens Tribute to 'Lovely' Wife on Wedding Anniversary

Instagram Celebrity

The surviving member of The Beatles marks his 12th wedding anniversary with wife Nancy Shevell and remembers late bandmate John Lennon to mark his birthday.

Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney has penned a tribute to his "lovely" wife on their wedding anniversary. The Beatles legend - who was previously married to the late Linda McCartney and model Heather Mills - posted a photo of himself and Nancy Shevell seemingly on vacation on Monday, October 9 and revealed they were celebrating 12 years of marriage on the same day as would have been his late bandmate John Lennon's birthday.

"Happy anniversary to my lovely wife, Nancy. Let's have a great one - Paul [heart emoji] (sic)," Paul captioned his post.

The "Live and Let Die" hitmaker also took a moment to pay tribute to John, who was shot dead in 1980. Alongside a photo of himself performing in front of a giant photo of John, he wrote, "Celebrating the birthday of my wonderful friend and collaborator, @johnlennon - Paul [black heart emoji] (sic)."

The 81-year-old musician recently revealed he and Nancy have very different evening routines because he finds her TV viewing "too exciting." He told his official website, "I get ready for bed and the last thing I do is read. Nancy will often look at a series at that time, but I think it's not conducive to sleep because some of the things she'll watch are a little too exciting, and the plot will keep you up all night!"

"So I try to read biographies, which can be a little bit dry. After a few pages you start you yawn, the page goes fuzzy, so it's light off and straight to sleep. I like that!"

Paul is also considering taking up knitting as a way to release tension. He said, "I don't knit, I imagine that would be quite cool, actually. Tom Daley knits and so does Michelle Obama, and I get why they do it; it must be a great release of tension."

