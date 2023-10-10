Caitlyn Jenner Dishes on Cutting Off Kanye West After Kim Kardashian Split

Cover Images/Sara De Boer/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The former Olympian explains her decision to ditch the 'Jesus Is King' rapper is 'a family thing' to show support for her stepdaughter Kim following the couple's separation in 2021 .

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner blocked Kanye West out of respect for her step-daughter Kim Kardashian. The 73-year-old former Olympian was friends with the rapper while he was married to Kim but she's admitted the friendship came to an end after the couple split in 2021 and she no longer talks to him anymore.

"I was always friends with Kanye, we got along very well. But being respectful to Kim, I really haven't talked to him in the last couple of years. That's just the way it is. It's a family thing!" she told OK! magazine.

Caitlyn also spoke out about her younger daughters, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, admitting the pair are both "extremely happy" after finding love. Kendall is said to be dating music star Bad Bunny while Kylie is believed to be in a relationship with actor Timothee Chalamet.

However, Caitlyn admits she previously worried her daughters would struggle to find love because of their wealth and fame. She explained, "I told these girls from the beginning, 'Who are you going to date?' Kylie will pick someone up in a $75 million jet, brand-spanking new, and take him to San Francisco for dinner. That would be a little intimidating for some guys."

Caitlyn says she learned not to meddle in their love lives after Kendall continually refused to be set up on dates. She added, "I've mentioned before, 'I know somebody that would be just perfect for you,' and Kendall will go, 'Don't even bring that subject up. Dad don't even go there!' So I learned a long time ago to just stay out of it."

It comes after Caitlyn admitted she may never have another relationship herself after three failed marriages - to Chrystie Scott, Linda Thompson, and Kris Jenner.

She has said she is "very single" at the moment but can't see things changing. She told The Times magazine, "I'm fine. I'm not even close to looking for a relationship. "I'll never have a relationship in the future. I just don't see that in my life. I am not looking for that."

However, Caitlyn insisted she isn't lonely because she has her dogs, Bertha and Baxter, for company, as well as "a very large family." She added, "Every night of the week I could go to somebody's house and have dinner."

