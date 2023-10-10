Joss Stone Has Started Adoption Process to Expand Her Brood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'You Had Me' singer hopes to pass assessment process as they apply to be adoptive parents in an effort to add at least one more child to her growing family.

AceShowbiz - Joss Stone has started the adoption process. The "Super Duper Love" hitmaker share daughter Violet, two, and son Shackleton, 11 months, with partner Cody DaLuz, but they are looking to expand their brood further by taking on the care of at least one other child and are currently going through the assessment process to be approved as potential adoptive parents.

"We're trying to do our home study. I hope we get to do it. I want, like, 25 kids," Joss told Britain's HELLO! magazine of the adoption process.

The 36-year-old singer's eldest daughter is already showing signs of being musical. Joss explained, "Violet doesn't really care for too much else other than making art. She is obsessed with her ukulele - she runs around the house pretending to play it and sing - and she loves paints and colours."

And Joss adores seeing the interaction between her two children. She said, "I saw them making each other laugh for the first time the other day. It was great." The "Fell in Love with a Boy" singer is a "big kid" at heart herself. She said, "We all just want to play, really, don't we?"

Joss recently revealed she is hoping to move back to Devon from her current base in Nashville, Tennessee, in time for her kids starting school because she wants them to enjoy a similar upbringing to her own.

She told the Sunday Times magazine, "We'll move home to Devon in time for Violet to go to school. I want my kids to have the kind of upbringing I did - riding horses, climbing trees and being near my family. I hope Cody likes it over there."

The "You Had Me" singer enjoys a "slower" pace of life now she's a parent and she's thankful having children has given her an "excuse" to ease her busy schedule. "Having kids makes you go slower. It's given me this wonderful excuse not to cram my schedule. Touring is different nowm" she said.

"We always go by bus and travel at night, when the kids are asleep. I don't know how it's going to go with two of them because Cody's working as well. We don't want to enlist help but we might have to."

