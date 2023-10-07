 

Lala Kent Applauds Ariana Madix for 'Thriving' Following Tom Sandoval Drama

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star loves seeing her co-star 'thriving' as she competes on 'Dancing with the Stars' following the drama surrounding her relationship.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent thinks Ariana Madix is "thriving." The 38-year-old star separated from Tom Sandoval earlier this year after it emerged that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss - but Lala is convinced that Ariana is now in a good place as she competes on "Dancing with the Stars".

"She's definitely thriving. This is the best thing that ever happened to her," Lala, 33, told The Messenger.

Ariana has a new boyfriend called Daniel, and Lala is thrilled that she's managed to move on from the cheating scandal. Lala - who starred alongside Ariana on "Vanderpump Rules" - said, "He seems like a very nice guy."

Ariana recently claimed that her "Dancing with the Stars" experience has helped her to move on from Tom. The reality star explained to Entertainment Tonight, "I love to perform; I love to be on stage, and it's just nice to be kind of over here and doing this with the best partner. You know?"

Ariana has also cherished the support of her new boyfriend, who has sat among the audience every week. She shared, "It's really, really nice. He's so supportive. So many of my best friends were here tonight, and they're just the best. And I'm so lucky I just feel like somehow, somewhere, the cosmic universe, whatever, I won the lottery when it comes to the best friends and the best support system. Truly."

Meanwhile, Tom recently confessed that he regrets hurting Ariana. He said on the "Everybody Loves Tom" podcast, "I would never, ever want to hurt somebody like that. Even like my worst enemy. But I think that's why sometimes you end up hurting those people you care about the most is because of your strong connection with them."

