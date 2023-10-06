 

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'
The athlete-turned-reality TV star, who transitioned in 2015, doesn't think it would be a good idea for her to use men's bathrooms as she cites her safety.

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner would feel unsafe using the men's toilets. The 72-year-old former Olympian - who announced she's trans in 2015 - insisted she has "never had a problem" using the bathroom that corresponds with her gender identity and thinks the most important thing is she is "respectful" of the females using the facilities.

Caitlyn said, during an interview on "The UK Tonight" with Sarah-Jane Mee, she has "never had a problem" with using the women's toilets for eight years. "It is a much better environment in the ladies room, but I treat it with respect. I go in there, I do my business and I get the heck outta there," she added.

The TV star was also asked if she would be comfortable using the men's facilities, to which she replied, "Would I feel more safe going into the men's room, looking like this? I don't think that would be a good idea, for my safety. I treat it with respect, that's by far the most important thing."

Caitlyn's comments were made after the UK government confirmed that it would be working to protect women and girls by boosting the number of single-sex facilities. The new legislation will mean that all new non-domestic public and private buildings must prove separate single-sex toilets for men and women.

When the legislation was announced, the Minister for Women and Equalities Kemi Badenoch said, "These proposals will ensure every new building in England is required to provide separate male and female or unisex facilities and publish guidance to explain the difference, protecting the dignity, privacy, and safety of all."

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner Laments Not Being 'Perfect' Stepfather as She Wishes Khloe Kardashian Happy Birthday

Caitlyn Jenner Criticizes 'Perverted' Transwoman Artemis Langford for Joining Sorority

Caitlyn Jenner 'Heartbroken' by Her Mother Esther's Death

