 

Rachel Bilson Finds Men With Low Body Count 'Weird'

Rachel Bilson Finds Men With Low Body Count 'Weird'
Instagram
Celebrity

The former star of 'The O.C.' admits it's unfair to judge men who 'only slept with four women' but she insists it's 'a little weird' especially if the guy is single and in his 40s.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rachel Bilson feels it's "weird" if a man in his 40s has only slept with four women. The 42-year-old actress called herself "judgmental," particularly because there are "totally respectable" reasons why a guy may not have been particularly promiscuous.

"This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women … [I would find it] a little weird," she said on her "Broad Ideas" podcast.

Rachel admitted it wasn't entirely "fair" to judge guys for having a "really low" number of sexual partners but admitted it would be "an issue" for her. She said, "Maybe he's been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable.. But if he's single in his 40s and it's only four and he's never been in the long term thanks that's an issue."

  Editors' Pick

The former "The O.C." star admitted she used to ask her previous partners about their sexual history but she "probably wouldn't" do that again now.

The subject was raised when Rachel - who has eight-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen, who she dated on and off from 2007 to 2017 - reflected on her own dating history. She said, "When people should be dating so much like let's say in their 20s, I was in a relationship all my 20s."

Prior to finding love with Hayden, the brunette beauty dated her "O.C." co-star Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006 and in recent years has romanced former "The Bachelor" star Nick Viall and "Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader. She was most recently romantically linked with artist Zac La Roc.

Rachel has made a number of candid admissions on her podcast, and previously revealed she wanted to be "manhandled" in the bedroom. She said, "I like missionary. I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top. But missionary is my favourite. I want to be f****** manhandled."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Martin Short Worried Selena Gomez Would Be 'Nightmare' to Work With
Related Posts
Rachel Bilson Blames Drunken Friend for Ruining Her Flirting With Justin Timberlake

Rachel Bilson Blames Drunken Friend for Ruining Her Flirting With Justin Timberlake

Rachel Bilson's Daughter 'So Mad' After Being Forced to Leave Taylor Swift's Show Early

Rachel Bilson's Daughter 'So Mad' After Being Forced to Leave Taylor Swift's Show Early

Rachel Bilson Refuses to Fake Orgasm to Please Man

Rachel Bilson Refuses to Fake Orgasm to Please Man

Rachel Bilson 'Floored' After Being Fired From Job Following NSFW Comment About Her Sex Life

Rachel Bilson 'Floored' After Being Fired From Job Following NSFW Comment About Her Sex Life

Latest News
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny Refuses to Move Dispute to Arbitration
  • Oct 06, 2023

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's Ex-Nanny Refuses to Move Dispute to Arbitration

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Prefers Women's Bathroom for Her 'Safety'

Ariana Madix Credits 'DWTS' With Helping Her to Move on From Tom Sandoval Drama
  • Oct 06, 2023

Ariana Madix Credits 'DWTS' With Helping Her to Move on From Tom Sandoval Drama

Martin Short Worried Selena Gomez Would Be 'Nightmare' to Work With
  • Oct 06, 2023

Martin Short Worried Selena Gomez Would Be 'Nightmare' to Work With

Rachel Bilson Finds Men With Low Body Count 'Weird'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Rachel Bilson Finds Men With Low Body Count 'Weird'

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green
  • Oct 06, 2023

Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

Most Read
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Victoria Beckham Recalls How Her Marriage Hit Rock Bottom Due to David's Alleged Affair

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children