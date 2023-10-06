Blac Chyna Dishes on Why She Got Defensive Against Brian Austin Green

FOX/Pete Dadds Celebrity

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star admits she lost her cool with her 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' co-star, saying it happened because she's 'so used to being attacked.'

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna gets accustomed "to being attacked." The 35-year-old model - who shares 10-year-old son King with ex-partner Tyga and six-year-old daughter Dream with former fiance Rob Kardashian - recently took part in "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" and following a dispute with "90210" star Brian Austin Green, she explained that she had to go into defense mode.

"It was a little bit more drama than what you saw. And I was like, 'Hmmm, I wonder if they're gonna post the whole thing,' " she told Entertainment Tonight.

"But, you know, it is what it is, and I felt like I wasn't sure if he was playing with me, like jokingly, or if he was trying to kind of like attack me and attack my character, so I'm gonna have like a defensive thing..."

"I don't know him. He's just in a bunk right next to me... [But] when you're in that moment and you're so used to being attacked, you know, like myself, you're gonna go in defence [mode], and I kinda like let it get the best of me."

Chyna - whose real name is Angela White - insisted things are "cool" between her and Brian now. She said, "But I must say, we became really close and really cool after that. We got really cool after that. Even when I see him, it's like, 'Hey man!' You know, giving each other hugs and stuff. We got really cool."

The former "Keeping up with the Kardashians" star went on to add that she wanted to see just "how far" she could go on the reality show amid the "very intense" experience. She added, "Honestly, I wanted to see how far I [could] go. I watched season one and, you know, there's a difference between watching something on TV and actually doing it yourself. And I must say, it was very intense. But I'm glad I did it though."

