SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

Instagram Music

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker says she 'really needs' her fans' support after apologetically postponing her upcoming gig in Canada because of issues with her health and voice.

Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has decided to postpone her Toronto gig on Wednesday, October 4 after falling sick and losing her voice. The "Snooze" singer didn't reveal what she had come down with, however, she revealed she had been put on steroids and that her "voice is shot."

She was forced to pull out despite her best efforts to play the show at the Canadian city's Scotiabank Arena.

The Grammy-winning star announced on Instagram after her X account wouldn't let her log back in, "I wanted to let you know got sick after jersey and I'm here in Toronto taking a z pack n hella steroids . My body is semi able but my voice is shot I'm trying my best to make it tonight !!! I really need your support I don't wanna cancel (sic)."

SZA plans to reschedule the show at a later date. A statement from the venue later confirmed, "The SZA performance scheduled for October 4 at Scotiabank Arena is postponed due to illness. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored. Thank you."

The "Kill Bill" hitmaker is next due on stage on October 6 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It's not the first time SZA has struggled with voice issues. SZA previously "thanked" her team of doctors and vocal technicians for working with her "daily" to get her voice back in shape after she injured her vocal cords in 2018.

The "Love Galore" hitmaker wrote on Twitter at the time "Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you I love you ..."

"Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I'm blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i've been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely (sic)."

Revealing her concerns for her vocals, SZA had written in a series of since-deleted tweets, "Tonight was the test. That settles that. I jus[t] wanna be left alone my priorities are f****d up. They been f****d up. I need space goodbye. My voice is permanently injured (sic)."

SZA's vocal battle had been going on for most of the year as she claimed back in the April that she'd lost her voice after performing at Coachella. A month earlier, she also claimed that she was making the "best album" of her career this year because it'll be the last one she ever does due to her vocal difficulties.

She said, "I'm still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it's going to be my last album."

You can share this post!