 

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice
Instagram
Music

The 'Kill Bill' hitmaker says she 'really needs' her fans' support after apologetically postponing her upcoming gig in Canada because of issues with her health and voice.

  • Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - SZA has decided to postpone her Toronto gig on Wednesday, October 4 after falling sick and losing her voice. The "Snooze" singer didn't reveal what she had come down with, however, she revealed she had been put on steroids and that her "voice is shot."

She was forced to pull out despite her best efforts to play the show at the Canadian city's Scotiabank Arena.

The Grammy-winning star announced on Instagram after her X account wouldn't let her log back in, "I wanted to let you know got sick after jersey and I'm here in Toronto taking a z pack n hella steroids . My body is semi able but my voice is shot I'm trying my best to make it tonight !!! I really need your support I don't wanna cancel (sic)."

SZA plans to reschedule the show at a later date. A statement from the venue later confirmed, "The SZA performance scheduled for October 4 at Scotiabank Arena is postponed due to illness. Fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets for the rescheduled date to be announced shortly. All tickets will be honored. Thank you."

The "Kill Bill" hitmaker is next due on stage on October 6 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. It's not the first time SZA has struggled with voice issues. SZA previously "thanked" her team of doctors and vocal technicians for working with her "daily" to get her voice back in shape after she injured her vocal cords in 2018.

  Editors' Pick

The "Love Galore" hitmaker wrote on Twitter at the time "Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you I love you ..."

"Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I'm blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i've been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely (sic)."

Revealing her concerns for her vocals, SZA had written in a series of since-deleted tweets, "Tonight was the test. That settles that. I jus[t] wanna be left alone my priorities are f****d up. They been f****d up. I need space goodbye. My voice is permanently injured (sic)."

SZA's vocal battle had been going on for most of the year as she claimed back in the April that she'd lost her voice after performing at Coachella. A month earlier, she also claimed that she was making the "best album" of her career this year because it'll be the last one she ever does due to her vocal difficulties.

She said, "I'm still miserable. My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I'm in a cage. I'm making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that... because it's going to be my last album."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults
Related Posts
SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

SZA Makes Rare Comments on Her 'Childish' Past Romance With Drake

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

SZA's 2023 VMAs Gig Was Canceled Due to 'Disrespectful' Artist of the Year Snub, Says Manager

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

SZA Unleashes Stripped-Down Version of 'Snooze' Ft. Justin Bieber

Latest News
Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults
  • Oct 05, 2023

Mel B's Self-Confidence Ripped Apart by Ex-Husband's 'Fat, Ugly and Worthless' Insults

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner
  • Oct 05, 2023

Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Know 'What Was in the Bank' During Marriage to 'Controlling' Kris Jenner

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice
  • Oct 05, 2023

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed
  • Oct 05, 2023

Tamar Braxton Claims JR Robinson Broke Up With Her the Same Hour Her Car Was Robbed

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'
  • Oct 05, 2023

Joan Baez Has 'No Animosity Left' Towards Bob Dylan: 'You Can't Blame Somebody Forever'

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape
  • Oct 05, 2023

Barry Keoghan Reveals How Much He Spent on 'The Batman' Audition Tape

Most Read
Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song
Music

Waka Flocka Flame Defends Latto After Fan Suggests He Should Sue Her for Using His Line on Her Song

Beyonce Breaks Record With 'Renaissance' Tour's $579 Million Gross Worldwide

Beyonce Breaks Record With 'Renaissance' Tour's $579 Million Gross Worldwide

Donald Glover Shuts Down Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors, Declares New Music Will Come 'Soon'

Donald Glover Shuts Down Childish Gambino Retirement Rumors, Declares New Music Will Come 'Soon'

Justin Bieber Allegedly Plans Final Album And 2024 Coachella Performance Before Retirement

Justin Bieber Allegedly Plans Final Album And 2024 Coachella Performance Before Retirement

SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

SZA Slams Grammys as 'Thirsty, Dark Space'

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice

SZA Puts Toronto Show on Hold After Feeling Unwell and Losing Her Voice